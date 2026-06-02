Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra drops by $250 on Amazon
You just can't miss out on this one!
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An absolute beast of a phone. | Image by PhoneArena
There’s only one Galaxy phone you’re likely eyeing right now if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer, and that’s the uber-premium Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’s an absolute beast of a phone, which… well, also has quite a monstrous price tag.
Starting at an eye-watering $1,299.99, it’s definitely a handset that can empty your savings and make your bank account pray for its life. Fortunately, Amazon is more than happy to soften the blow, as it’s currently offering a $250 discount on the 256GB model of Samsung’s flagship.
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Sure, spending around $1,050 on a phone, even if it’s one of the best on the market, is still a tough pill to swallow; I fully understand, but it’s a way better price than the MSRP. Plus, you get to choose between the Black and Sky Blue models, as both are discounted by $250 right now
Not to mention that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of those purchases that you just can’t go wrong with — as long as you aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem, of course.
Boasting Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon, this smartphone can tackle any task, app, or game you throw its way. Factor in Samsung’s promised seven years of software support, and you get a handset that will remain relevant for quite a long time, which turns it into a long-term investment.
Samsung is famous for its gorgeous displays, so it’s only natural that its top-of-the-line phone comes with a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution. You’ll enjoy breathtaking visuals whether you’re scrolling through Insta or watching YouTube.
To top it all off, the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a fancy Privacy Display feature that dims the screen to shield your personal info in public. That means next time you're at Walmart and can't remember your account balance, you can safely open your banking app right at the checkout lane with zero fear of prying eyes.
Add to that the built-in stylus and a 200MP main camera that ranks the phone among the best camera smartphones out there, and you just get a ton of value in return for your hard-earned cash. So, yeah, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is definitely a splurge, but it’s a well-deserved one. Act fast and get yours for $250 off today!
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