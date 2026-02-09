Galaxy S26 reservation date might just have leaked — but there's a catch
Mark your calendars, and prepare for (some) disappointment!
We’re getting closer and closer to the official Galaxy S26 announcement, and the anticipation is at an all-time high. Leakers have already shared various things about the upcoming devices, including some specs and expected features.
In a February 8 post on X, prominent leaker Sanju Choudhary tells us that Samsung could launch reservations for the Galaxy S26 lineup in just a few days: Wednesday, February 11.
The alleged promotional poster shared by the leaker appears to portray a Galaxy S26 Ultra in the Cobalt Violet color, revealing an expected pre-order extra. Supposedly, the new Galaxy AI devices will ship with an original 60W adapter at no extra cost.
While this is still a rumor, I believe there is some possibility that Samsung could indeed launch reservations on Wednesday, February 11. The Galaxy reserve page at the official store has been unresponsive since Friday, February 6, suggesting something is in the works behind the scenes.
For years now, Samsung has made its Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series an incredibly easy choice right off the bat, thanks to some exciting pre-order benefits. One of the most well-liked perks included a free storage upgrade.
This practically allowed users to purchase larger storage options (512GB, 1TB) at the price of the 256GB or 512GB models, respectively, saving users $120 or $240.
How are reservations different from pre-orders? Reservations allow users to pre-book a device ahead of launch. Usually, Samsung allows users to pre-reserve a device two weeks before the announcement. Tradition has it that securing a model ahead of the announcement gives you a $50 Samsung credit that you can redeem toward accessories at the time of pre-order.
Once the Galaxy Unpacked event wraps up, Samsung launches pre-orders. At that time, users can place an order. If a reservation was made, Galaxy fans can also pick an accessory and redeem the $50 gift.
Leakers have already shared multiple rumored specs about the upcoming Galaxy S26. Reportedly, the vanilla S26 will get a slight battery size increase, packing a 4,300mAh.
Another leak suggests the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra will support charging at 60W. It will also have a privacy display feature, as well as a new Gorilla Glass panel.
Leaks also indicate that the Galaxy S26 and S26+ might sport slightly larger displays, with the vanilla model supposedly packing a 6.3-inch screen. The whole lineup will most likely run on One UI 8.5 out of the gate, boasting an upgraded Bixby assistant.
Few brands have historically been as generous as Samsung when it comes to launching new devices. For years, the "double storage" perk helped Samsung truly stand out. But if that storage upgrade indeed vanishes this year, the math changes.
Without it, users are left with trade-in discounts. I won't lie — those are incredibly generous, but the harsh truth is that not everyone has a contemporary device in good condition to help them save the most. For those who don't, getting a Galaxy S26 becomes an increasingly hard sell, especially with no free storage upgrades in sight.
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked image. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Samsung teases the Galaxy S26 camera. | Video credit — YouTube
Samsung has also teased new camera capabilities on the upcoming lineup in a recently posted short video.
I can't help but wonder: is a free 60W adapter enough? We'll have to wait a bit more to find out.
