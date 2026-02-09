Galaxy S26 reservation date might just have leaked — but there's a catch

Galaxy S26

Samsung has also teased new camera capabilities on the upcoming lineup in a recently posted short video.

A step forward... or back?

Few brands have historically been as generous as Samsung when it comes to launching new devices. For years, the "double storage" perk helped Samsung truly stand out. But if that storage upgrade indeed vanishes this year, the math changes.Without it, users are left with trade-in discounts. I won't lie — those are incredibly generous, but the harsh truth is that not everyone has a contemporary device in good condition to help them save the most. For those who don't, getting abecomes an increasingly hard sell, especially with no free storage upgrades in sight.I can't help but wonder: is a free 60W adapter enough? We'll have to wait a bit more to find out.