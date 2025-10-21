This Galaxy S25 Ultra trade-in offer is too good to miss

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra and save up to $700 with this irresistible trade-in offer.

The mighty Galaxy S25 Ultra is to welcome a successor in just a few months. But until the Galaxy S26 Ultra debuts, the S25 flagship remains the best non-foldable Samsung phone. While quite expensive typically, the high-end device is now available with a fantastic $700 discount at the official store — trade-in required.

Save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

$599 99
$1299 99
$700 off (54%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available for up to $700 off with eligible device trade-ins at the official store. If you don't have a suitable device to trade-in, the Samsung Store gives you a $350 discount with Samsung Instant Savings.
Buy at Samsung

At the moment, you can grab the 256GB model, which usually costs a hefty $1,299.99, for only $599.99. To get this awesome $700 price cut, you need to trade in a Galaxy S24 Ultra in good condition. The Samsung Store accepts various other Galaxy options, including the S23 Ultra and the Z Fold 5. If you trade in either of these, you'll unlock a $530 maximum trade-in credit, which still brings the powerful Samsung phone to a more palatable price.

No trade-in? No problem! The official store is now offering a $350 discount with Samsung Instant Savings, no trade-in required. Obviously, this particular deal isn't quite as sweet as the previous one we spotted about two weeks ago, but it's still worth checking out.

This handset is a beast through and through. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, it outperforms many Android rivals. You can find various performance test scores in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review for extra details. Day-to-day, it delivers a superb experience — no slowdowns, no hiccups.

The display is another highlight here. This Android phone features a slightly larger display than its predecessor, now measuring 6.9 inches. Boasting excellent brightness, impressive color depth, and a smooth scrolling experience, it's a pure joy to use. And with the anti-reflective coating, your experience gets even better.

Like a proper flagship, this fella also has a top-tier camera, featuring a 200MP main sensor. Add the Galaxy AI features and seven years of support into the mix, and you've got one of the best Android phones in 2025.

Sure, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expensive — but it excels across the board. Plus, this Samsung Store promo lets you save as much as $700 with trade-ins or $350 with Samsung Instant Savings. Don't miss out.

