Galaxy A57 images show what could be the slim phone people actually buy
Leaked images show the slight redesign that could turn the Galaxy A57 into a hit.
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G. | Image credit – PhoneArena
As fans are waiting for the release of the flagship Galaxy S26 series, Samsung seems to be preparing to launch a mid-range phone that could turn into a pleasant surprise. Details about the Galaxy A57 continue to surface, and now we have an early look at its design.
Leaked Galaxy A57 images reveal its thin design and intriguing colors
A recent listing from the Chinese certification agency TENAA has given us an early look at the design of the upcoming Galaxy A57. The device looks similar to last year’s Galaxy A56, but with a few twists. The most notable one is a new lavender color, which is a nice addition to the standard black and white options.
Most importantly, the frame of the Galaxy A57 looks like it’s made of metal, which would increase the phone’s durability and would make it feel more premium. The device appears thinner than last year, with a rumored thickness of 6.9 mm, which matches the expectations for the vanilla Galaxy S26.
Few surprises
The leaked Samsung Galaxy A57 images. | Image credit – TENAA via Abhishek Yadav on X
Besides those details, the Galaxy A57 appears to feature the same vertical camera island as before and the Key Island design for the power and volume buttons. The leaked images don’t reveal anything about the bezels around the expected 6.6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution.
The key spec upgrade over last year’s model is expected to be the Exynos 1680 chipset, which should come with performance and efficiency improvements. Besides that, the phone is expected to feature the same triple camera setup on its back, featuring a 50MP main shooter paired with 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras, and a 12MP selfie camera. The battery is also expected to stick to the same 5,000 mAh capacity and 45W wired charging.
Strong competition
Samsung is not the only manufacturer that is expected to launch a strong mid-range competitor in the coming months. Google should launch the Pixel 10a very soon, and Apple may have nice upgrades for the iPhone 17e. OnePlus is rumored to have an impressive offering with the OnePlus 15T, though that may never launch outside China.
Either way, the next couple of months could be crucial for the smartphone market. I don’t think people will suddenly rush to buy mid-range devices, but if flagship prices start growing, I expect devices like the Galaxy A57 to enjoy much more attention than the usual.
