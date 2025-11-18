Mid-range Galaxy A36 plunges to its best price just in time for Black Friday
Now $100 off, this mid-range phone is even harder to pass up.
Galaxy A36 deal is back at Amazon, and this time, anyone can take advantage! Yep, the $400 Samsung phone is $100 cheaper once again, landing it at its best price just a few days before Black Friday Week begins at the e-commerce giant.The best
For context, we came across the same 25% markdown on the 128GB and 256GB variants during last month’s October Prime Day event. At the time, however, only Prime members could take advantage of the sale. In other words, this is an absolutely unbeatable offer you should definitely check out.
The Galaxy A36 might not be the most powerful mid-ranger on the market, but it checks plenty of boxes for a device in the ~$400 price range. First off, it comes with a high-end-looking design despite its asking price. But we all know looks aren’t everything, right?
Fortunately, this Android phone also nails it on the display front. You’re getting a vivid and crisp 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Even better, the panel gets quite bright for a mid-range phone. In our Galaxy A36 review, you can see display brightness measurements that’ll give you a better idea of just how impressive the screen is.
What about performance? Well, this model is no flagship killer for sure. Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, it delivers a decent everyday experience. You might notice occasional micro stutter here and there, but overall, the device is on par with other $400 options.
Camera-wise, you get a 50MP main sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro lens on the rear. In good lighting, you can expect very decent photos, with vivid colors and adequate detail.
The software support is another standout. Although this isn’t a high-end model, Samsung has committed to six years of continuous software and security support. That’s indeed impressive for a phone you can now grab for less than $300!
As you can see, the Galaxy A36 checks plenty of boxes to make a good investment. And at $100 off its original price, it’s an even easier choice. Don’t miss out!
