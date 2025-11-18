Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Mid-range Galaxy A36 plunges to its best price just in time for Black Friday

Now $100 off, this mid-range phone is even harder to pass up.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy A36, showcasing the phone's vivid display.
View now at Amazon
The best Galaxy A36 deal is back at Amazon, and this time, anyone can take advantage! Yep, the $400 Samsung phone is $100 cheaper once again, landing it at its best price just a few days before Black Friday Week begins at the e-commerce giant.

Grab the 128GB Galaxy A36 for $100 off

$100 off (25%)
The Galaxy A36 has become absolutely irresistible with Amazon's early Black Friday deal. Right now, users can get the device with 128GB of storage for $100 off, which actually brings it to its best price. The promo is available on both colors.
Buy at Amazon

256GB Galaxy A36: now $100 off

$100 off (21%)
Want more storage onboard your mid-range phone? In that case, the 256GB Galaxy A36 might be a better pick for you. This model is also on sale at a rare $100 off just a few days before Black Friday. Grab yours and save big now!
Buy at Amazon

For context, we came across the same 25% markdown on the 128GB and 256GB variants during last month’s October Prime Day event. At the time, however, only Prime members could take advantage of the sale. In other words, this is an absolutely unbeatable offer you should definitely check out.

The Galaxy A36 might not be the most powerful mid-ranger on the market, but it checks plenty of boxes for a device in the ~$400 price range. First off, it comes with a high-end-looking design despite its asking price. But we all know looks aren’t everything, right?

Fortunately, this Android phone also nails it on the display front. You’re getting a vivid and crisp 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Even better, the panel gets quite bright for a mid-range phone. In our Galaxy A36 review, you can see display brightness measurements that’ll give you a better idea of just how impressive the screen is.

What about performance? Well, this model is no flagship killer for sure. Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, it delivers a decent everyday experience. You might notice occasional micro stutter here and there, but overall, the device is on par with other $400 options.

Camera-wise, you get a 50MP main sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro lens on the rear. In good lighting, you can expect very decent photos, with vivid colors and adequate detail.

The software support is another standout. Although this isn’t a high-end model, Samsung has committed to six years of continuous software and security support. That’s indeed impressive for a phone you can now grab for less than $300!

As you can see, the Galaxy A36 checks plenty of boxes to make a good investment. And at $100 off its original price, it’s an even easier choice. Don’t miss out!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless