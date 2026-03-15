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Apple insider claims iOS 27 will finally give you more control over this one iPhone feature

Your iPhone's most annoying design quirk is staying, but you'll have more control over it.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max | Image by PhoneArena
Apple caused a stir last year when it overhauled the look on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This dramatic change caused a stir among its users, and after a string of high-profile departures from the company’s design team, many wondered if the company was planning a reversal of the new look. But it appears the new look is here to stay for the long haul.

Apple doubles down on Liquid Glass


In a new Bloomberg report by its Apple expert, Mark Gurman, he gives us a look at the company’s software plans for the coming year. After the human interface chief left the company for a competitor, rumors began circulating that the new Liquid Glass interface, first seen in iOS 26, might be scrapped. But the company is reportedly recommitting to the new look for iOS 27 and macOS 27.

Tweaks to the new interface in iOS 27


According to Gurman, rather than a new look, the company is planning a refinement of the current experience. This could include a system-wide slider that allows users to adjust the level of the glass effect on their device. There will likely be incremental improvements to the interface to deal with overlapping elements of the glass look, improving the overall quality of the experience.

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Refining the iPhone experience over time


This is notable because Liquid Glass was the most dramatic change we’ve seen on the iPhone and iPad in over a decade. By retaining the look, Apple is giving users time to adjust while refining the rough edges. It’s a move that echoes a plan the company has taken in the past after the initial shock of the iOS 7 announcement.

If you’re one of the users who was taken aback by the new menus and glass icons, these new features are good news indeed. The development team is working hard to dial down the look without abandoning the years of development that began with the Vision Pro headset.

How do you feel about the Liquid Glass interface on your Apple devices?
5 Votes

A step in the right direction?


As a user, I think retaining Liquid Glass is the best move Apple could make right now. When the update was first rolled out, I was interested by the new look, even if the glass look was a bit difficult to read at times. Although Apple introduced an option to tone down the transparency, having a system-wide slider to adjust the glass look is just the kind of feature the moment calls for. I think this feature has the potential to become a major success for users who want a clean look without sacrificing the modern look of the glass icons.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

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