FCC gives us our first look at the new design of the Samsung SmartTag 2



Earlier this month, the Samsung SmartTag 2 item tracker was certified by the Bluetooth SIG which makes sense since it will use Bluetooth LE to help users find their lost, missing, or stolen items. The original Samsung SmartTag, released in 2021, relied solely on Bluetooth LE to do its job. Samsung then released the SmartTag+ which added Ultra Wideband (UWB) to help provide a more precise location for the item to be tracked.





The next iteration of Sammy's item tracker will include both Bluetooth LE and UWB tracking and SamMobile spotted the device getting its FCC certification. Nothing really out of the ordinary there since most products that receive or transmit any kind of radio signal must be first put through the paces by the FCC before being allowed to operate in the States. A live picture of the device accompanies the FCC documentation and it reveals some changes that have been made to the design of the SmartTag 2.









Instead of being a rectangle with a small hole on top for key rings, the SmartTag 2 is an oblong shape with what appears to be a much larger hole on top that perhaps a finger could fit through. We say "appears to be" because there is nothing in the photograph that we can use as a comparison to gauge the actual size of the item tracker.









The FCC documentation reveals that the product will have the model number EI-T5600 and despite the branding seen on the photo, it will be called the Samsung SmartTag 2. The FCC also included photos of the antennas being used by the SmartTag 2 for Bluetooth LE and UWB which is a sign that yes, one SmartTag 2 will use both Bluetooth LE and UWB to track down items.



Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below. $1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below. $1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift $50 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon



