Samsung SmartTag 2 item tracker gets certified by Bluetooth SIG

Thanks to a tweet from Twitter tipster @stufflistings , we now know that Samsung's second-generation item tracker, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG. What the documentation shows is that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will use Bluetooth 5.3 compared to Bluetooth 5.1 which is used with the original Galaxy SmartTag tracker . While Bluetooth 5.3 isn't a major update from Bluetooth 5.1, it should offer better energy conservation, improved performance, and increased security.











Will Samsung handle Ultra Wideband (UWB) the same way it did with the first-generation SmartTag? While the SmartTag used Bluetooth to help users find items, the SmartTag+ adds UWB to Bluetooth . USB provides a more precise method for tracking items using Augmented Reality (AR). With the SmartTag+, you look for a missing item that has the Tag+ attached by using the camera on your Galaxy phone which shows you a real-world feed of what is right in front of you with arrows superimposed on the screen to tell you which direction you should move.





It is unknown whether Samsung plans on offering both Bluetooth and UWB support on the SmartTag 2 or if it will only include Bluetooth tracking with UWB support added to a separate SmartTag 2+. As a comparison, the Apple AirTag uses both Bluetooth and UWB. The UWB chip was first added to the iPhone with the iPhone 11 series.









The buzz around the water cooler has Samsung introducing the SmartTag 2 during the next Unpacked event that is supposed to be held in Seoul on July 27th. At that event we should see Sammy introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy 6 Classic, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.





The Galaxy SmartTag is priced at $29.99 for a single tag in Black and Oatmeal. The SmartTag+ is priced at $39.99 and it is available in Black and Denim Blue. We should learn everything we need to know about the new Samsung SmartTag 2 later this month.

