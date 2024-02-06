February security update rolls out to Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2
Google has already begun the rollout of its February functional and security patches for eligible Pixel devices, spanning from the Pixel 5a (5G) to the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. But that is not all, as the Pixel Watch is also getting an update.
Google has just started rolling out the February 2024 security update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. As confirmed on the Pixel Watch Help forum (via Android Authority), this update is available for all supported Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 4.
Google introduced its second-generation Pixel Watch last year, and rumors are already swirling about the upcoming Pixel Watch 3, expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series later this year. A recent report suggests that for the first time, Google might introduce the Pixel Watch in two sizes, which could position the Pixel Watch 3 more competitively against brands like Apple and Samsung, which offer multiple size options for their smartwatches.
Google has just started rolling out the February 2024 security update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. As confirmed on the Pixel Watch Help forum (via Android Authority), this update is available for all supported Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 4.
The rollout of the February 2024 security update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 will take place over the next week in phases, dependent on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification on their watch once the OTA (Over-The-Air) update becomes available for their specific device. The update carries version number TWD9.240205.001. However, Google has not yet provided a detailed list of the specific security fixes.
The Pixel Watch line has been consistently receiving software updates from Google, with the latest one introducing a significantly improved camera app. This update enables users to seamlessly switch between various camera modes such as Night Sight, Portrait, Photo, Video, and Slow Motion directly on the Pixel Watch, enhancing the overall functionality of the device.
Google introduced its second-generation Pixel Watch last year, and rumors are already swirling about the upcoming Pixel Watch 3, expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series later this year. A recent report suggests that for the first time, Google might introduce the Pixel Watch in two sizes, which could position the Pixel Watch 3 more competitively against brands like Apple and Samsung, which offer multiple size options for their smartwatches.
Things that are NOT allowed: