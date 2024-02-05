Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google releases February Pixel Android 14 update with functional and security patches

This is the first Monday of the new month which means that with Google back on its old release schedule, it is time for the February functional and security patches to be pushed out to eligible Pixel devices. That list includes the Pixel 5a (5G) through the Pixel 8 Pro and includes the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. You can find the update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Simply follow the directions to download the February update on your phone.

The functional side of the update, which includes bug fixes, includes:

Camera

  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
  • Fix for issue with outer display in certain conditions on the Pixel Fold.

Framework



Wi-Fi

  • General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
The security update includes 15 security issues that are patched in the Android 14 February security patch dated 2024-02-01, and 31 for the security patch dated 2024-02-05. Flaws that are patched range in seriousness from high to critical.

For example, one vulnerability, CVE-2024-22012, was discovered in the bootloader on Pixel devices and was given a severity ranking of "High." A problem in the password verification method allows an attacker to authenticate as another user.

Google previously said that it is releasing updates as soon as they have completed their necessary tests instead of pushing them out on a specific day. Still, since the beginning of 2024, the monthly software updates have been available on the first Monday of the new month just like in the old days. If this continues, you can expect the next update to be released on Monday, March 4th. Circle the date in your calendar.

