Pixel Watch Camera app adds Night Sight, Video, Slow Motion, and more

Pixel Watch

Before the update, users had to preset different modes in the Pixel Camera app on their phones before using the Wear OS controller. The mode switcher feature was introduced with Pixel Camera 9.2 in December, alongside additional user interface tweaks.The primary list has been renamed to "Settings," and the Camera switcher has transformed into a menu, requiring an additional step compared to the previous single-tap method for switching between them. This adjustment might be a tad inconvenient, especially when time is crucial.Additionally, the timer function has also been modified to a menu, allowing users to choose between 3 or 10 seconds. This recent update closely follows the rollout of the Android 14 January security update for Pixel phones . With this latest update, both models of thenow share the same build number and are equipped with the January 5, 2024 security patch level.Google unveiled its Pixel Watch 2 last year, alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro . Now, rumors are already circulating about the potential updates of the upcoming3. For instance, a recent report hinted that Google might introduce the Pixel Watch in two sizes , which would be a welcome addition.