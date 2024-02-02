Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Pixel Watch Camera App adds Night Sight, Video, Slow Motion, and more
If you own a Pixel Watch, you probably know that the Pixel Camera app serves as a controller. The good news is it recently received an update enabling users to switch between various photo and video modes on their Pixel Watch.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Pixel Camera app on Wear OS now offers more functionality beyond simply toggling between the front and rear cameras or setting a timer. Now, users can directly switch camera modes on the Pixel Watch. Accessible through the hamburger button, the "Modes" section at the top features Night Sight, Portrait, Photo, Video, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse options.



Before the update, users had to preset different modes in the Pixel Camera app on their phones before using the Wear OS controller. The mode switcher feature was introduced with Pixel Camera 9.2 in December, alongside additional user interface tweaks.

The primary list has been renamed to "Settings," and the Camera switcher has transformed into a menu, requiring an additional step compared to the previous single-tap method for switching between them. This adjustment might be a tad inconvenient, especially when time is crucial.

Additionally, the timer function has also been modified to a menu, allowing users to choose between 3 or 10 seconds. This recent update closely follows the rollout of the Android 14  January security update for Pixel phones. With this latest update, both models of the Pixel Watch now share the same build number and are equipped with the January 5, 2024 security patch level.

Google unveiled its Pixel Watch 2 last year, alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Now, rumors are already circulating about the potential updates of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. For instance, a recent report hinted that Google might introduce the Pixel Watch in two sizes, which would be a welcome addition.

