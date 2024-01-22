Google's Pixel Watch 3 could come in two sizes this year to better compete with the Galaxy Watch 7

Pixel Watch





But the first credible rumor on this still-distant Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece is here, so whether we like it or not, we find ourselves discussing the possible specifications and changes of the Pixel Watch 3 compared to its reasonably well-reviewed predecessor.









This is clearly far from a surprising "upgrade", bringing Google in line with many of its rivals, from Apple to Samsung and even Garmin. What will certainly be interesting to see is whether the search giant intends to retain the 41mm case size or shrink it a bit further for the smaller Pixel Watch 3 variant.





Pixel Watch 2 happens to be thicker than all four of those devices, but if Google succeeds in expanding the Pixel Watch 3's case diameter, that should allow the company to squeeze a larger battery into a thinner overall package. The Apple Watch Series 9 , for instance, comes in 41 and 45mm sizes, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 keeps things a little more compact with 40 and 44mm cases. The one-sizehappens to be thicker than all four of those devices, but if Google succeeds in expanding the3's case diameter, that should allow the company to squeeze a larger battery into a thinner overall package.





For the time being, we really don't know... anything for certain about this year's third-gen Pixel Watch , but this road-opening rumor is definitely encouraging, suggesting Google is pleased with the overall performance and user experience offered by its latest smartwatch, now moving to design revisions and refinements that may seem less important but could make a world of difference for Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch owners looking for a change of pace (and brands).