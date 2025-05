What happens to many other Verizon customers happened to me today and it wasn't pretty

Verizon account when the rep told me that I could save a few bucks by changing the plans I was paying for. According to the rep, the monthly cost would be reduced to $65 per month from $69 per month, but I would get an increase to 30GB of high-speed mobile hotspot each month, up from 25GB. As a 20-year Verizon customer, I was extremely upset today when all of the negative things that I have written about lying reps ripping off the public hit too close to home. This afternoon, I was in the process of upgrading an iPhone on myaccount when the rep told me that I could save a few bucks by changing the plans I was paying for. According to the rep, the monthly cost would be reduced to $65 per month from $69 per month, but I would get an increase to 30GB of high-speed mobile hotspot each month, up from 25GB.





The rep told me that this was the only change, so I agreed to it. But the rep lied, and after all of the reporting I've done over the last few years detailing the shady side of the wireless industry, perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised. What the Verizon rep failed to tell me was that I would lose my perks which included free Hulu, free Apple Music, free Google Play Pass and free Apple Arcade. Another Verizon rep I spoke with admitted that the first rep I spoke with did not tell me the truth.





The amount of lying and gaslighting in the mobile industry is quite astonishing. And it doesn't matter whether you're a new customer or a 20-year customer. And don't bother to ask for a supervisor because you'll never hear from one, even if you are promised a call at a certain time. The only solution, and one that I see many recommending on social media, is to subscribe to an MVNO,





Verizon , Verizon ), Google Fi, Cricket Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.

An MVNO is a mobile virtual network operator. These are wireless firms that don't own a network or spectrum. They purchase wireless service wholesale from one of the major US carriers and sell it retail. Because they usually don't have the expense of paying a salesforce or expensive building leases, the MVNOs can charge lower rates than the major carriers, even though some MVNOs are units of T-Mobile , and AT&T . Some of the top MVNOs in the US include Visible (ironically owned by), Google Fi, Cricket Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.





Should I switch carriers after 20 years with Verizon ? It's something that I am seriously considering because, after the way I was treated today, it seems that it is time for a brand new relationship with a company that values my business. That is not Verizon . Not anymore.