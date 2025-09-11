Does the iPhone Air actually rip off a Huawei phone from 2015?
Do you remember the Nexus 6P that was co-developed by Google and Huawei?
It's been two days since the iPhone Air was unveiled and allegations are already pouring it – and Huawei is involved! Did the spanking-new iPhone Air copy a Huawei phone from ten years ago?
iPhone Air, the newcomer that kicked out the iPhone Plus model, is really thin at 5.6mm. This is obviously Apple's response to Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm), but it's not the super thinness that's being discussed right now.
What's the story
Image by Apple
As you've probably already seen, the new iPhone Air has just a single camera on its back. Despite the fact that there is no ultra-wide snapper or a telephoto one, the main camera is housed in a large horizontal bar from left to right.
This camera bar is even more pronounced on the iPhone 17 Pro models and Apple calls it "plateau".
Some, however, are drawing parallels to a 2015 phone by Huawei. Remember the Nexus 6P?
Here it is:
Look at that camera bar. | Image by PhoneArena
This bad boy was co-developed by Google and Huawei. The Nexus line often got Google to partner with a different brand for their devices – Motorola, HTC, Samsung, LG, for example.
The Nexus 6P has something on its back that got people asking questions.
Similar, but not the same
Personally, I wouldn't go so far as to say the iPhone Air copies the Nexus 6P. Yes, at first glance, the rear camera island design could be seen as similar.
But the more time you spend looking at the phones side by side, the less pronounced this alleged similarity is getting.
To my eyes, the Nexus 6P's rear camera island is a prototype of Pixel's current camera visor:
Pixel 10 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Funnily enough, some say the iPhone 17 Pro's new "plateau" (the large camera island) on the back is a Pixel rip-off. Claims have been made that the iPhone is slowly turning into a Pixel.
Again – one could draw some parallels between the new Apple and Google phones, but the iPhone 17 Pro's plateau is different from the "trademark" Pixel visor on its back.
