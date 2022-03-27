 Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Deals

Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is discounted today
After discounting the Galaxy S22 series, the S21 FE and Galaxy Watch 4, as well as the Galaxy Tab models, now is time for the most expensive phone in Samsung's roster - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - to get into the Deal of the Day offerings of Samsung's ongoing Discover sales event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB w/ $200 Samsung and Google store credits and up to $950 trade-in

$1150 off (64%) Trade-in Gift
$649 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung


You can grab the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with $100 in store credit today only, as well as up to $950 in trade-in credits, and a $100 credit for the Google Play Store. Samsung will, for instance, knock $900 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price if you trade in your two-year old Galaxy S20 Ultra which is a pretty good trade no matter how you slice it. 

Here are all the Galaxy Z Fold 3 discounts you get today:

  • Up to $950 in trade-ins: $900 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, $800 for the S21+, etc.
  • $100 in instant Samsung store credit to use immediately or by 12/31/2022 (today only).
  • $100 in Google Play store credit for apps, games, or media.
  • 40% off Galaxy Tab S7 series bundle.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Good

  • Solid build and feel, stable hinge
  • Excellent screens in and out
  • Both displays are 120 Hz
  • Improved software experience for multitasking
  • Smooth performance
  • Good speakers

The Bad

  • Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall
  • S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out
  • Still has visible crease
Deal $650 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $900 at Samsung
Deal $75 at BestBuy Deal $750 at Samsung Deal $900 at T-Mobile Deal $1800 at T-Mobile Deal $1800 at Samsung Deal $50 at AT&T Deal $1000 at BestBuy $400 at eBay

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1150off $650 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon $900off $900 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's plan to allow alternative payment platforms for Dutch dating apps is reportedly rejected
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's plan to allow alternative payment platforms for Dutch dating apps is reportedly rejected
Pixel 6 units built in a specific month reportedly are more apt to have connectivity problems
by Alan Friedman,  7
Pixel 6 units built in a specific month reportedly are more apt to have connectivity problems
Leak says Sony's long-rumored 1.1-inch smartphone camera sensor is being tested
by Alan Friedman,  4
Leak says Sony's long-rumored 1.1-inch smartphone camera sensor is being tested
Next three Fitbit smartwatches seemingly won't run Wear OS
by Anam Hamid,  0
Next three Fitbit smartwatches seemingly won't run Wear OS
10R could ditch two signature OnePlus features; may support mmWave 5G
by Anam Hamid,  4
10R could ditch two signature OnePlus features; may support mmWave 5G
Google releases Android 12 QPR3 beta 1.1 for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only
by Alan Friedman,  3
Google releases Android 12 QPR3 beta 1.1 for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless