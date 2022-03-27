Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today

Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can grab the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with $100 in store credit today only, as well as up to $950 in trade-in credits, and a $100 credit for the Google Play Store. Samsung will, for instance, knock $900 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price if you trade in your two-year old Galaxy S20 Ultra which is a pretty good trade no matter how you slice it.
Here are all the Galaxy Z Fold 3 discounts you get today:
- Up to $950 in trade-ins: $900 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, $800 for the S21+, etc.
- $100 in instant Samsung store credit to use immediately or by 12/31/2022 (today only).
- $100 in Google Play store credit for apps, games, or media.
- 40% off Galaxy Tab S7 series bundle.
