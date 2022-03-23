Discover Samsung event daily deal: all Galaxy S21 FE models are on sale today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If you bundle the Galaxy S21 FE with the $169.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live you will be able to get them for free as a gift with the purchase since Samsung is giving a $69.99 bundle discount already and then you can apply the store credit that is valid today only. That's $170 of savings right there.





Moreover, Samsung is giving an enhanced trade-in offer, and will credit your account with $375 if you trade your old Galaxy S20 FE for the new Galaxy S21 FE with the faster 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Add this credit to the Discover Samsung event Deal of the Day discounts today, and you will be able to snatch a 256GB S21 FE model for just $224.99.

