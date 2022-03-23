 Discover Samsung event daily deal: all Galaxy S21 FE models are on sale today - PhoneArena

Samsung Deals

Discover Samsung event daily deal: all Galaxy S21 FE models are on sale today

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Discover Samsung event daily deal: all Galaxy S21 FE models are on sale today
Samsung's blowout Discover spring 2022 sales event is ramping up and the deal of the day offer on March 23 is none other than the Galaxy S21 FE, one of the best handsets one can buy in its price range, now made even more enticing by Samsung's price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

256GB w/ $100 store credit, $375 S20 FE trade-in, and Galaxy Buds Live bundle discount

$545 off (71%) Trade-in Gift
$224 99
$769 99
Buy at Samsung


The rest of today's Discover Samsung event Deal of the Day discounts include up to $4000 off Samsung's 8K Neo QLED TV,  an $80 instant rebate on the 28" UR50 4K monitor, and $50 off the $249 2TB portable SSD drive of Samsung.

Samsung starts the spring 2022 Discover sales event Galaxy S21 FE deal of the day with $100 of Samsung Store credit that will be good towards any future Samsung purchase made by 12/31/2022. You can, of course, choose to apply the instant credit immediately upon ordering the S21 FE by adding accessories to the basket on the next page of the order. 

If you bundle the Galaxy S21 FE with the $169.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live you will be able to get them for free as a gift with the purchase since Samsung is giving a $69.99 bundle discount already and then you can apply the store credit that is valid today only. That's $170 of savings right there.

Moreover, Samsung is giving an enhanced trade-in offer, and will credit your account with $375 if you trade your old Galaxy S20 FE for the new Galaxy S21 FE with the faster 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Add this credit to the Discover Samsung event Deal of the Day discounts today, and you will be able to snatch a 256GB S21 FE model for just $224.99.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Review
8.3
User reviews
8.5
71%off $225 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon $325 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Loading Comments...

