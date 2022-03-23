Discover Samsung event daily deal: all Galaxy S21 FE models are on sale today

Discover Samsung event daily deal: all Galaxy S21 FE models are on sale today0
The rest of today's Discover Samsung event Deal of the Day discounts include up to $4000 off Samsung's 8K Neo QLED TV, an $80 instant rebate on the 28" UR50 4K monitor, and $50 off the $249 2TB portable SSD drive of Samsung.
Samsung starts the spring 2022 Discover sales event Galaxy S21 FE deal of the day with $100 of Samsung Store credit that will be good towards any future Samsung purchase made by 12/31/2022. You can, of course, choose to apply the instant credit immediately upon ordering the S21 FE by adding accessories to the basket on the next page of the order.
If you bundle the Galaxy S21 FE with the $169.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live you will be able to get them for free as a gift with the purchase since Samsung is giving a $69.99 bundle discount already and then you can apply the store credit that is valid today only. That's $170 of savings right there.
Moreover, Samsung is giving an enhanced trade-in offer, and will credit your account with $375 if you trade your old Galaxy S20 FE for the new Galaxy S21 FE with the faster 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Add this credit to the Discover Samsung event Deal of the Day discounts today, and you will be able to snatch a 256GB S21 FE model for just $224.99.
