Android 13 will make it possible for you to easily open notifications in split-screen

Some users are locked out of FB account if they didn't to set up Facebook Protect (only if prompted to enroll)

Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G won't be getting C-Band support in the US

Google tests feature that automatically enables Dark theme at bedtime for Android 13

Verizon customers now have a better shot at seeing the iconic 5G UW icon on their phones

T-Mobile's cheapest smartphone plan EVER is here with full 5G access and more