Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Details emerge about Meta’s new smart glasses, and one factor basically ensures you won’t buy them

Meta's new smart glasses are very close to release, but one of the company's decisions has basically ensured that they'll be dead on arrival.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables AR-VR
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg using the Orion AR smart glasses on stage
We finally have some concrete information on the new Meta "AR" smart glasses, which will likely be announced next month at the Connect event. Unfortunately, it seems that the company is approaching these glasses in the same way that Samsung is treating its headset, and that means that these glasses will probably be a commercial failure.

According to a renowned analyst, Meta’s new glasses — named Hypernova — are also an experimental product, much like Samsung’s Project Moohan. While the company does have grand ambitions, and is also taking reduced profits on Hypernova to move more units, it does not plan on the glasses lasting too long.

According to the report, Meta’s plans for Hypernova include a measly two-year product life cycle. By then, 2027, the company will be ready to introduce a consumer version of the long-awaited Meta Orion AR smart glasses, if everything goes according to plan.

Are you willing to buy smart glasses that will be outdated in two years?

Vote View Result


Hypernova are expected to retail for around $800, but the XR (Extended Reality) market just isn’t developed enough for most people to spend that much on something that will be dead in two years.

According to the report, Hypernova will enter mass production this year, and Meta expects to sell 200,000 units at most. The only reason Meta is rushing this to the market at a loss is to get ahead of Apple, and to be able to study user data before competitors.

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses were an unprecedented success. | Image credit — Meta - Details emerge about Meta’s new smart glasses, and one factor basically ensures you won’t buy them
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses were an unprecedented success. | Image credit — Meta


Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with this emerging industry, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already poured billions into capturing XR market share with the Quest VR headsets. Zuckerberg is convinced that smart glasses are the future of computing and the successor to the smartphone, and so he is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Lastly, according to the report, the Hypernova glasses will mostly focus on AI. Meta AI made the Ray-Ban smart glasses extremely successful, despite their lack of a display. The company can, in my opinion, do so much more with Hypernova, because they do have a display.

It’s not a proper AR display — that’ll likely happen in 2027 — but it’s still very promising.

Details emerge about Meta’s new smart glasses, and one factor basically ensures you won’t buy them
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 2

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life

Latest News

Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless