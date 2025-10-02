Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked release date and pricing announced, with a special offer for PC gamers

Have you played Demeo before? Yes No Yes 100% No 0%

The perfect evolution for Demeo

Resolution Games, in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, is bringing the popular Dungeons & Dragons universe to its tabletop experience of Demeo. According to the studio, this time, the adventure will focus just as much on the narrative as the gameplay. The game will be available for purchase on November 20 for $29.99 for the PlayStation, the Meta Quest headsets, and PC.During Steam Next Fest this month, players on PC can play the demo, which will be available from October 13-20. You will have access to four playable characters, with another two coming out with the full release.