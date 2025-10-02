Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked release date and pricing announced, with a special offer for PC gamers
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is the obvious next step for the popular role-playing experience by Resolution Games.
Resolution Games has announced the release date for its long-awaited game, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. Additionally, the studio will be offering PC gamers a chance to jump into the game a little early, with a PC-exclusive demo coming out this month during Steam Next Fest.
Resolution Games, in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, is bringing the popular Dungeons & Dragons universe to its tabletop experience of Demeo. According to the studio, this time, the adventure will focus just as much on the narrative as the gameplay. The game will be available for purchase on November 20 for $29.99 for the PlayStation, the Meta Quest headsets, and PC.
Demeo is one of the best VR games you can play today, and Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked just seems like the obvious next step. What better way to enhance the rich role-playing experience of Demeo than with more in-depth stories.
Role-playing, to me, has always been about the stories you create, especially when you’re playing with friends. Demeo was always a fun game, but I’m glad that Resolution Games took the leap and secured such a prestigious partnership.
The PC demo, in my opinion, will be a very fun early look at the game. But I’d highly urge you to play Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked on a Meta Quest 3 or other Quest headset if you own one. That role-playing experience is on a completely different level, because it feels like real life, but better due to all the animations.
Dungeons & Dragons makes its way to Demeo
Demeo has remained one of the best games for VR. | Image credit — Resolution Games
During Steam Next Fest this month, players on PC can play the demo, which will be available from October 13-20. You will have access to four playable characters, with another two coming out with the full release.
The perfect evolution for Demeo
Demeo is uniquely suited for Dungeons & Dragons. | Image credit — Resolution Games
The demo during Steam Next Fest isn’t just for earlier access to the game, either. Upon completion, players will unlock exclusive skins for the 20-sided dice, i.e. d20. For those of you who love your tabletop RPGs, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will offer a brilliant new experience, especially if you play it in VR.
This is how you do it
A sneak peek of Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. | Video credit — Resolution Games
What do you do if you have a pretty cool role-playing system that’s super enjoyable in VR? You team up with Wizards of the Coast and bring Dungeons & Dragons to said role-playing system, of course!
