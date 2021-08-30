Notification Center

Save $100 on these top-tier Sony noise-canceling headphones at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Save $100 on these top-tier Sony noise-canceling headphones at Amazon
Sony is one of the elite brands when it comes to audio technology. Its headphones are considered by many premium products, so it’s no wonder that they’re priced appropriately. The WH-XB900N made their debut on the market about two years ago, but they still hold their own.

The nearly 5 out of 5 stars ranking on Amazon from almost 10,000 reviews goes to show that Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are the best bang for your buck. First off, they promise to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, and they feature support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Also, the Sony WH-XB900N come with touch sensor control that allow users to pause, play, skip track, adjust volume, activate the voice assistant and answer phone calls with just a tap on one of the cups.

Not to mention that the headphones feature a quick attention mode to make conversations easier without taking them off. You can even optimize your sound settings in the Sony Headphones connect app on your Android or iOS device.

And the best part is that you can save $100 if you buy them now. Although these headphones typically cost $250, Amazon offers a huge discount for a limited time, so make sure to click on the widget above to get your pair of Sony WH-XB900N headphones.

