Best phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect

Apple iPhone 12 Display 6.1 inches

2532 x 1170 pixels Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

12 MP front Hardware Apple A14 Bionic

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, not expandable Battery 2815 mAh OS iOS 14.x

AT&T offered the iPhone 11 for half the retail price with contract during Cyber Monday last year. The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR were free on AT&T with new unlimited contract and eligible trade-in.



Apple iPhone 11 Display 6.1 inches

1792 x 828 pixels Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

12 MP front Hardware Apple A13 Bionic

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, not expandable Battery 3110 mAh OS iOS 14.x

Even though the iPhone 12 series was just released back then, there were plenty of deals on the phones during last year's Cyber Monday. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were $150 off at Walmart and $100 off at Best Buy. Verizon offered a 'buy one get one free' iPhone 12 with new unlimited plan. AT&T offered the 12 mini for free with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan as well. The regular iPhone 12 was offered for free by T-Mobile with a trade-in and switch to the carrier. Apple offered a $50 gift card and up to $210 worth of discounts with trade-in during Cyber Monday at its online store.





Cyber Monday deals on Samsung phones









Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Display 6.5 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung offered its Galaxy S20 FE at a massive 50% discount with trade-in, which automatically made the phone a bargain. A smaller, $200 discount on the S20 FE was offered by Best Buy as well, no trade-in needed.





Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display 6.7 inches

3200 x 1440 pixels Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

12GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Display 7.6 inches

2208 x 1768 pixels Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

12GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs There were also great offers on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were both $300 off at Best Buy. Another fine deal during Cyber Monday was Samsung's $1000 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with trade-in at its online store .





Cyber Monday deals on OnePlus phones

Last year there were some great deals on OnePlus phones also. The OnePlus 8 Pro was $200 off at Amazon and $200 off at the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus 8 was $200 off at the company’s site too, and it was $230 off at B&H Photo.



OnePlus 8 Pro Display 6.8 inches

3168 x 1440 pixels Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

16 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 4510 mAh OS Android 11

The OnePlus 8T has also seen a discount of $120 at Amazon. Currently, the 8T sold at Amazon is once again on sale, with $199 reduced from its original price. Check out the deal by clicking the 'Buy at Amazon' button below.



OnePlus 8T Display 6.5 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

16 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

12GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones

Cyber Monday 2020 had deals for the fans of stock Android too. The 5G version of the Google Pixel 4a was $200 off for Google Fi subscribers at the company's online store. Its predecessor, the Pixel 3a, was $160 off at B&H Photo, while its bigger brother, the Pixel 3a XL, was $200 off at Amazon and B&H.



Google Pixel 4a 5G Display 6.2 inches

2340 x 1080 pixels Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 3885 mAh OS Android 11

During last year's Cyber Monday, the Google Pixel 5 was still a new model and saw a modest $50 discount at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. However, Amazon offered its predecessor, the Pixel 4 XL, at a major $350 discount. The offer was for the White 64GB model.



Google Pixel 5 Display 6.0 inches

2340 x 1080 pixels Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 4080 mAh OS Android 11

There were also great deals on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were both $300 off at Best Buy. Another fine deal during Cyber Monday was Samsung's $1000 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with trade-in at its online store .



Cyber Monday deals on Motorola Phones

Motorola's smartphone lineup saw some pretty significant discounts. For example, the foldable Motorola RAZR (2020) was $450 off at Best Buy, which was a pretty great deal. The budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Power (2020) was $75 off at Amazon, with its cheaper sibling, the Moto G Fast, being on sale at the same store for $55 off.



Motorola razr (2020) Display 6.2 inches

2142 x 876 pixels Camera 48 MP (Single camera)

20 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 2800 mAh OS Android 10

As for the company’s upper-midrange models, during Cyber Monday they had some significant discounts as well. Motorola's Edge model was $305 off at Amazon, while its Edge Plus version was $300 off at Best Buy.





Motorola edge+ Display 6.7 inches

2340 x 1080 pixels Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)

25 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

12GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

Cyber Monday deals on TCL phones

TCL has been gaining speed in the US smartphone market. Last year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L were 30% off at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. We are expecting similar deals during Cyber Monday 2021 on TCL’s new 20 Pro, 20S, and 20SE smartphones.



TCL 20 Pro 5G Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

6GB RAM Storage 256GB, microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs



Cyber Monday deals on Sony phones

wireless headphones . We expect similar bundle deals on Sony smartphones this year too.





Sony Xperia 1 II Display 6.5 inches

3840 x 1644 pixels Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, microSDXC Battery 4000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

