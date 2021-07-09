$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Picks Deals

Best phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Best phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect
Cyber Monday 2021 is still months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning your shopping spree. The shopping event offers some of the biggest discounts on tech each year.  And even though in recent years it has turned into more of an extension to Black Friday, it still is the only shopping event that focuses purely on tech.

So, what better time to buy that Galaxy S21 Ultra you’ve been dreaming of at a nice price? Until Cyber Monday comes on November 29, you should take a look at some of last year’s deals on phones so you know what to expect. Stay tuned, as we will update this article regularly when the deals start dropping.

Jump to:

Cyber Monday iPhone deals 


Even though the iPhone 12 series was just released back then, there were plenty of deals on the phones during last year's Cyber Monday. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were $150 off at Walmart and $100 off at Best Buy. Verizon offered a 'buy one get one free' iPhone 12 with new unlimited plan. AT&T offered the 12 mini for free with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan as well. The regular iPhone 12 was offered for free by T-Mobile with a trade-in and switch to the carrier. Apple offered a $50 gift card and up to $210 worth of discounts with trade-in during Cyber Monday at its online store.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Display

6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

2815 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $829 at Apple Deal $830 at T-Mobile Deal $800 at Verizon
Deal $800 at AT&T Deal $780 at T-Mobile Deal $699 at Apple Deal $0 at T-Mobile Deal $800 at BestBuy $729 at Amazon $309 at Newegg $315 at Walmart $1350 at QVC


AT&T offered the iPhone 11 for half the retail price with contract during Cyber Monday last year. The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR were free on AT&T with new unlimited contract and eligible trade-in.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

Display

6.1 inches
1792 x 828 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

3110 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $599 at Apple Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $645 at Newegg
Deal $600 at Target Buy at Amazon $478 at eBay $25 at BestBuy $900 at QVC


The iPhone 11 Pro was $350 off from Verizon, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals on iPhones. The older iPhone XS was offered by AT&T for $1/month with new unlimited plan.

Cyber Monday deals on Samsung phones


Samsung offered its Galaxy S20 FE at a massive 50% discount with trade-in, which automatically made the phone a bargain. A smaller, $200 discount on the S20 FE was offered by Best Buy as well, no trade-in needed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Display

6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, 103.4microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $700 at Target Deal $700 at Samsung Deal $700 at T-Mobile
Deal $700 at Verizon Deal $700 at B&HPhoto Deal $700 at AT&T $520 at Amazon $449 at eBay $321 at Newegg $518 at Walmart $604 at Overstock $700 at BestBuy


The rest of the S20 series prices were also reduced on last year's Cyber Monday. At B&H Photo, the Galaxy S20 Plus was offered for $520 off. The regular S20 had a discount at B&H Photo too, which was $350 off the retail price. 

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Display

6.7 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Quad camera)
10 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
12GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $1200 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1199 at AT&T
Deal $1200 at Verizon $1600 at Samsung

There were also great offers on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were both $300 off at Best Buy. Another fine deal during Cyber Monday was Samsung's $1000 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with trade-in at its online store .

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Display

7.6 inches
2208 x 1768 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
10 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
12GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $1800 at Samsung Deal $1800 at AT&T Deal $1800 at Verizon
$1520 at eBay $1529 at Newegg

Cyber Monday deals on OnePlus phones


Last year there were some great deals on OnePlus phones also. The OnePlus 8 Pro was $200 off at Amazon and $200 off at the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus 8 was $200 off at the company’s site too, and it was $230 off at B&H Photo.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Display

6.8 inches
3168 x 1440 pixels

Camera

48 MP (Quad camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

4510 mAh

OS

Android 11
Oxygen OS UI

View full specs
Deal $799 at OnePlus $1199 at eBay $566 at Newegg
$875 at Overstock $897 at Walmart


The OnePlus 8T has also seen a discount of $120 at Amazon. Currently, the 8T sold at Amazon is once again on sale, with $199 reduced from its original price. Check out the deal by clicking the 'Buy at Amazon' button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

Display

6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

48 MP (Quad camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
12GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Oxygen OS UI

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $749 at OnePlus Deal $599 at OnePlus
$620 at eBay $500 at BestBuy $510 at Newegg $550 at B&HPhoto $580 at Walmart $622 at Overstock


Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones


Cyber Monday 2020 had deals for the fans of stock Android too. The 5G version of the Google Pixel 4a was $200 off for Google Fi subscribers at the company's online store. Its predecessor, the Pixel 3a, was $160 off at B&H Photo, while its bigger brother, the Pixel 3a XL, was $200 off at Amazon and B&H.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Display

6.2 inches
2340 x 1080 pixels

Camera

12.2 MP (Dual camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

3885 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $500 at BestBuy Deal $500 at T-Mobile Deal $499 at B&HPhoto
Deal $499 at Target Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $525 at AT&T $415 at eBay $600 at Newegg $679 at Walmart


During last year's Cyber Monday, the Google Pixel 5 was still a new model and saw a modest $50 discount at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. However, Amazon offered its predecessor, the Pixel 4 XL, at a major $350 discount. The offer was for the White 64GB model.

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Display

6.0 inches
2340 x 1080 pixels

Camera

12.2 MP (Dual camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

4080 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $725 at AT&T Deal $700 at Verizon Deal $700 at BestBuy
$850 at Amazon $699 at Target

Cyber Monday deals on Motorola Phones


Motorola's smartphone lineup saw some pretty significant discounts. For example, the foldable Motorola RAZR (2020) was $450 off at Best Buy, which was a pretty great deal. The budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Power (2020) was $75 off at Amazon, with its cheaper sibling, the Moto G Fast, being on sale at the same store for $55 off.

Motorola razr (2020)

Motorola razr (2020)

Display

6.2 inches
2142 x 876 pixels

Camera

48 MP (Single camera)
20 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

2800 mAh

OS

Android 10

View full specs
Deal $1400 at Motorola Buy at Amazon

As for the company’s upper-midrange models, during Cyber Monday they had some significant discounts as well. Motorola's Edge model was $305 off at Amazon, while its Edge Plus version was $300 off at Best Buy.

Motorola edge+

Motorola edge+

Display

6.7 inches
2340 x 1080 pixels

Camera

108 MP (Quad camera)
25 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
12GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $1000 at Verizon Buy for $700 $1419 at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals on TCL phones


TCL has been gaining speed in the US smartphone market. Last year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L were 30% off at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. We are expecting similar deals during Cyber Monday 2021 on TCL’s new 20 Pro, 20S, and 20SE smartphones.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Display

6.7 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

48 MP (Quad camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
6GB RAM

Storage

256GB, microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
$500 at Amazon $819 at eBay

Cyber Monday deals on Sony phones


The Sony Xperia 1 II was $100 off at Amazon during the shopping event. Its predecessor, the 2019 Xperia 1, also saw a discount at Amazon of $90, but for an additional $70 you were able to purchase the Sony Xperia 1 with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 true-wireless headphones. We expect similar bundle deals on Sony smartphones this year too.

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 1 II

Display

6.5 inches
3840 x 1644 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Quad camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
8GB RAM

Storage

256GB, microSDXC

Battery

4000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
$787 at Amazon $790 at Newegg $1148 at B&HPhoto
$1150 at BestBuy

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple might add a way to measure object temperature with your iPhone
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple might add a way to measure object temperature with your iPhone
Poll: How long do you keep your phone?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: How long do you keep your phone?
Epic vs Apple: the lawsuit in Australia is allowed to proceed, court rules
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Epic vs Apple: the lawsuit in Australia is allowed to proceed, court rules
Users in the States will now be able to pay in stores with a Google Pay virtual card
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Users in the States will now be able to pay in stores with a Google Pay virtual card
Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models to feature mini-LED displays
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models to feature mini-LED displays
FBI used cheap Google Pixels as gangbusting Anom phone honeypots
by Daniel Petrov,  0
FBI used cheap Google Pixels as gangbusting Anom phone honeypots
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless