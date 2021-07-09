Best phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect

Best phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect0
Jump to:
Cyber Monday iPhone deals
AT&T offered the iPhone 11 for half the retail price with contract during Cyber Monday last year. The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR were free on AT&T with new unlimited contract and eligible trade-in.
The iPhone 11 Pro was $350 off from Verizon, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals on iPhones. The older iPhone XS was offered by AT&T for $1/month with new unlimited plan.
Cyber Monday deals on Samsung phones
The rest of the S20 series prices were also reduced on last year's Cyber Monday. At B&H Photo, the Galaxy S20 Plus was offered for $520 off. The regular S20 had a discount at B&H Photo too, which was $350 off the retail price.
There were also great offers on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were both $300 off at Best Buy. Another fine deal during Cyber Monday was Samsung's $1000 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with trade-in at its online store .
Cyber Monday deals on OnePlus phones
Last year there were some great deals on OnePlus phones also. The OnePlus 8 Pro was $200 off at Amazon and $200 off at the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus 8 was $200 off at the company’s site too, and it was $230 off at B&H Photo.
The OnePlus 8T has also seen a discount of $120 at Amazon. Currently, the 8T sold at Amazon is once again on sale, with $199 reduced from its original price. Check out the deal by clicking the 'Buy at Amazon' button below.
Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones
Cyber Monday 2020 had deals for the fans of stock Android too. The 5G version of the Google Pixel 4a was $200 off for Google Fi subscribers at the company's online store. Its predecessor, the Pixel 3a, was $160 off at B&H Photo, while its bigger brother, the Pixel 3a XL, was $200 off at Amazon and B&H.
During last year's Cyber Monday, the Google Pixel 5 was still a new model and saw a modest $50 discount at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. However, Amazon offered its predecessor, the Pixel 4 XL, at a major $350 discount. The offer was for the White 64GB model.
Cyber Monday deals on Motorola Phones
Motorola's smartphone lineup saw some pretty significant discounts. For example, the foldable Motorola RAZR (2020) was $450 off at Best Buy, which was a pretty great deal. The budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Power (2020) was $75 off at Amazon, with its cheaper sibling, the Moto G Fast, being on sale at the same store for $55 off.
As for the company’s upper-midrange models, during Cyber Monday they had some significant discounts as well. Motorola's Edge model was $305 off at Amazon, while its Edge Plus version was $300 off at Best Buy.
Cyber Monday deals on TCL phones
TCL has been gaining speed in the US smartphone market. Last year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L were 30% off at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. We are expecting similar deals during Cyber Monday 2021 on TCL’s new 20 Pro, 20S, and 20SE smartphones.
Cyber Monday deals on Sony phones
The Sony Xperia 1 II was $100 off at Amazon during the shopping event. Its predecessor, the 2019 Xperia 1, also saw a discount at Amazon of $90, but for an additional $70 you were able to purchase the Sony Xperia 1 with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 true-wireless headphones. We expect similar bundle deals on Sony smartphones this year too.