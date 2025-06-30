Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
There's a rumored redesign planned for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Nothing is confirmed at this point, but there have been multiple reports (mainly by one or two leakers, though) that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may get a bigger camera island that spans across the top part of the phone. 

Now, Majin Bu, who's been one of the main voices in the leaks about the new design (and who has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks) claims the new design may force Apple to move its logo. 

Bu is sharing a new image and claiming the Apple logo may be lower because of this new design. The logo supposedly would be at the center bottom part of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, below the camera bar. 

Majin Bu claims that this information comes from a company that "specializes in cases for the iPhone 17 Pro line". Apparently, this company has confirmed they are already working on cases for the new design. 


Apple moving the logo is not entirely impossible, although it seems a bit unnecessary – there aren't practical requirements for that. However, Apple did move its logo with the iPhone 11 in 2019. If you remember, before that phone, Apple's logo sat higher on the back of iPhones (but the word "iPhone" was also written lower on the phone's back), and now, the Apple logo is taking a central position. 

Are you a fan of this new, rumored iPhone 17 Pro design?

Vote View Result

If the expected camera island redesign is indeed true, this would be the first major change to the cameras since the iPhone 11. Reportedly, the three cameras will remain on the left side but the flash and LiDAR would move to the right. 

Earlier, Bu also claimed the iPhone 17 Pro would get a vapor chamber cool system, but now seems less confident about this particular rumor. Apparently, there have been some "challenges" to address and they may eventually not come. 

But, it's important to note that Apple is quite good with keeping things under wraps, and I won't be surprised if this new redesign isn't a thing. I won't be surprised if it is either, as times seem a bit dramatic for Apple, and maybe something eye-catching is needed. Well, we'll have to wait and see to know for certain. 

The iPhone 17 series will have to face the Galaxy S25 series for the title of the best flagship phone this year. The Galaxies have kept the same (more or less) design in recent years with some subtle refinements, so at least when it comes to design, it may be Apple surprising us this time. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless