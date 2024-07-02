Comcast launches a new streaming offering for Xfinity internet customers

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Comcast recently introduced its Xfinity StreamSaver bundle to make a bunch of streaming services more affordable for its customers. Today, the telecom company announced a brand-new streaming offering for Xfinity customers that can be added to any of Comcast’s bundles as an add-on or purchased as standalone.

NOW TV Latino is joining Xfinity StreamSaver and NOW TV as another bundle offering that includes 25+ Spanish-language streaming channels, plus Peacock Premium. The NOW TV Latino bundle costs just $10 per month and there are no term contracts or additional fees involved.

Xfinity customers interested in buying the new streaming bundle will get the following benefits:

  • Movies and TV Shows in Spanish – live and on-demand shows and movies from Cinelatino, Sony Cine, Kanal D Drama, Pasiones, Televisión Dominicana, ViendoMovies, Telemundo (via Peacock), and more. Some highlights include Pasiones’ Madre, Kanal D Drama’s Vidas Rotas, Cinelatino’s Cesar Chávez, Sony Cine’s The Wedding Planner, Televisión Dominicana’s Qué León, and more.
  • Live News – Estrella News, Caracol Televisión, CentroAméricaTV, WAPA America, and a collection of national and local FAST channels from Telemundo, including Noticias Telemundo Ahora (24/7), Telemundo Noticias Florida, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias California, and Telemundo Noticias Noreste.
  • Peacock Premium – access to a huge collection of hit movies, next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, and fan-favorite library content, available in English and Spanish. Watch live events, like the Latin Billboards, and thousands of hours of live sports, including Premier League soccer, Team USA Men and Women’s soccer, Chivas Liga MX home matches, select NFL games, WWE, and the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics and FIFA World Cup 26.

Comcast also recommends some bundle combination for those looking to get even more value:

  1. NOW TV Latino + Xfinity StreamSaver ($25/month): Everything included in NOW TV Latino with Peacock Premium, plus Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with ads.
  2. NOW TV Latino + NOW TV ($30/month): Everything included in NOW TV Latino with Peacock Premium, plus over 60 additional streaming channels including AccuWeather, AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, NBC News, TODAY All Day, WEtv and Xumo Movies.
  3. NOW TV Latino + NOW StreamSaver ($40/month): Everything included in NOW TV Latino with Peacock Premium, 40+ streaming channels, and Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with ads.

In addition to getting access to over 25 Spanish-language channels and Peacock Premium, NOW TV Latino also includes 20-hour DVR service, which can be accessed via the Xfinity Stream app. It’s also important to mention that customers can add a Xumo Stream Box at no additional monthly cost for the first box.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

