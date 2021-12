Google TV gains 300 free live TV channels, offers Peacock Premium for free

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Google made a surprising announcement early this week concerning its Google TV service in the United States. The Mountain View company teamed up with Pluto TV to offer Google TV users access to more than 300 free live TV channels.The new channels will be available via the Live tab, but Google TV users can also check out the Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. According to Google, the integration with Pluto TV will be accessible on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.In other news, Google now offers six months of Peacock Premium at no extra cost. For a limited time, those who activate a new Google TV (or other Android TV OS device) in the United States will get the Peacock Premium service for free for six months. After the deal runs out, customers will have to pay $4.99 per month plus tax, but the subscription can be canceled at any time.If you’re a Google TV user, expect even more nice surprises next year, as Google plans to bring more ways to watch for free. Meanwhile, check out the new free live TV channels and enjoy the Peacock deal if you’re a new Google TV user.