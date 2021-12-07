Google TV gains 300 free live TV channels, offers Peacock Premium for free

Google TV gains 300 free live TV channels, offers Peacock Premium for free0
The new channels will be available via the Live tab, but Google TV users can also check out the Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. According to Google, the integration with Pluto TV will be accessible on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.
If you’re a Google TV user, expect even more nice surprises next year, as Google plans to bring more ways to watch for free. Meanwhile, check out the new free live TV channels and enjoy the Peacock deal if you’re a new Google TV user.