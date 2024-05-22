Comcast announces StreamSaver bundle of Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+
Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery both plan to launch heavily discounted bundles of multiple streaming services. It looks like Comcast is the first to go official with StreamSaver, its new streaming bundle of Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+.
The streaming bundle will be available starting next week for new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers for just $15 per month. Before you purchase one though, here is what Xfinity StreamSaver includes: Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+.
The combination of both bundles will offer customers one of the best values in live TV with access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside over 40 live TV channels including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.
This means that Comcast customers who get the bundle for a year will save around $100, which isn’t bad at all. As mentioned earlier, current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts.
StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine. StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.
Comcast also announced that customers can combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for a monthly price of $30.
