Comcast launches its Xfinity StreamSaver streaming bundle
Officially unveiled last week, Comcast’s Xfinity StreamSaver streaming bundle is now available for Xfinity customers nationwide. The carrier announced that both new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers will be able to pick up the bundle that brings together three premium streaming services together – Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock, for just $15 per month.
Together, the NOW StreamSaver bundles offer access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside 40+ live TV channels including, AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.
The streaming bundle includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30 percent or nearly $100 per year.
StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine. StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.
It's important to add that current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts. Additionally, customers can combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for one all-in-monthly price of $30.
