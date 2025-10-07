ChatGPT gets a powerful new trick for third-party apps

ChatGPT gets new abilities in your chat

The company is introducing a new Apps SDK that allows developers to build tools that blend into chats with ChatGPT. Initial partners of the initiative include Spotify, Canva, Zillow, Expedia, Booking.com, Coursera, and Figma.





Meanwhile, ChatGPT can also suggest a relevant app for what you want to do automatically. For example, if you're discussing home purchases with the chatbot, it can surface Zillow to help you browse listings on an interactive map. Straight into the chat.





How do you feel about ChatGPT integrating third-party apps? Excited, can’t wait to try it Curious, but skeptical Not interested, I prefer it as-is Concerned about privacy and data usage Excited, can’t wait to try it 66.67% Curious, but skeptical 0% Not interested, I prefer it as-is 33.33% Concerned about privacy and data usage 0%

All users (Free, Go, Plus, and Pro) outside of the EU can use this feature.





ChatGPT is broadening it's abilities more and more

