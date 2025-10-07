ChatGPT gets a powerful new trick for third-party apps
The AI chatbot can now interact with apps like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow directly in your conversation, making it more versatile than ever.
ChatGPT, one of the world's most popular AI chatbot, is getting yet another update, and you can now interact with a handful of third-party apps directly in your conversation. The news comes shortly after OpenAI, ChatGPT's maker, announced that the chatbot will be getting the ability to sell you things straight into the chat window.
OpenAI, the company that develops ChatGPT, has just announced that you will now be able to interact with third-party apps within your conversation with the chatbot.
Basically, you can "summon" a specific app by calling its name. It should work like calling a digital assistant such as Siri or Alexa. For example, you can ask in the chat, "Spotify, make a playlist...".
All in all, the system will use the Model Context Protocol, otherwise known as MCP, which gives ChatGPT access to various data sources, tools, and workflows in connected apps.
ChatGPT is super popular, and now it's gaining more and more skills. Recently, another new integration was announced, which allows you to buy stuff from Etsy directly in the ChatGPT app as well. It seems like OpenAI is working on making ChatGPT a sort of hub from where you can do most things.
People can now get recommendations, make reservations, plan trips, and even get help with work tasks all in one place. It's becoming more like a personal assistant that can do small tasks for you, which is pretty convenient for everyday life.
Initially, generative AI was just present as chatbots; now, models have evolved, and they can generate images, videos, music, and even do plenty of things for you. Some AI tools can even write short stories, create presentations, or help you learn new skills.
I'm generally excited to see where all this ends up going, and I'm curious whether the interest will keep growing, or if people will get tired of AI and return to doing things their own way. The possibilities seem almost endless, and it feels like we are only seeing the beginning of what AI can do.
ChatGPT gets new abilities in your chat
OpenAI, the company that develops ChatGPT, has just announced that you will now be able to interact with third-party apps within your conversation with the chatbot.
The company is introducing a new Apps SDK that allows developers to build tools that blend into chats with ChatGPT. Initial partners of the initiative include Spotify, Canva, Zillow, Expedia, Booking.com, Coursera, and Figma.
ChatGPT's logo. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Basically, you can "summon" a specific app by calling its name. It should work like calling a digital assistant such as Siri or Alexa. For example, you can ask in the chat, "Spotify, make a playlist...".
Meanwhile, ChatGPT can also suggest a relevant app for what you want to do automatically. For example, if you're discussing home purchases with the chatbot, it can surface Zillow to help you browse listings on an interactive map. Straight into the chat.
All in all, the system will use the Model Context Protocol, otherwise known as MCP, which gives ChatGPT access to various data sources, tools, and workflows in connected apps.
Right now, this new Apps SDK is available for developers in preview mode. OpenAI says that it plans to launch a full developer directory and even monetization support later in the year. Also, you can expect additional apps from DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and AllTrails soon.
All users (Free, Go, Plus, and Pro) outside of the EU can use this feature.
ChatGPT is broadening it's abilities more and more
ChatGPT is super popular, and now it's gaining more and more skills. Recently, another new integration was announced, which allows you to buy stuff from Etsy directly in the ChatGPT app as well. It seems like OpenAI is working on making ChatGPT a sort of hub from where you can do most things.
Recommended Stories
Exciting future is ahead, probably
Initially, generative AI was just present as chatbots; now, models have evolved, and they can generate images, videos, music, and even do plenty of things for you. Some AI tools can even write short stories, create presentations, or help you learn new skills.
I'm generally excited to see where all this ends up going, and I'm curious whether the interest will keep growing, or if people will get tired of AI and return to doing things their own way. The possibilities seem almost endless, and it feels like we are only seeing the beginning of what AI can do.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: