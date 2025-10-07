iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is here!
October Prime Day is here!
Save big on popular phones, tablets, and more

ChatGPT gets a powerful new trick for third-party apps

The AI chatbot can now interact with apps like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow directly in your conversation, making it more versatile than ever.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
ChatGPT gets a powerful new trick for third-party apps
ChatGPT, one of the world's most popular AI chatbot, is getting yet another update, and you can now interact with a handful of third-party apps directly in your conversation. The news comes shortly after OpenAI, ChatGPT's maker, announced that the chatbot will be getting the ability to sell you things straight into the chat window. 

ChatGPT gets new abilities in your chat 


OpenAI, the company that develops ChatGPT, has just announced that you will now be able to interact with third-party apps within your conversation with the chatbot. 

The company is introducing a new Apps SDK that allows developers to build tools that blend into chats with ChatGPT. Initial partners of the initiative include Spotify, Canva, Zillow, Expedia, Booking.com, Coursera, and Figma. 


Basically, you can "summon" a specific app by calling its name. It should work like calling a digital assistant such as Siri or Alexa. For example, you can ask in the chat, "Spotify, make a playlist...". 

Meanwhile, ChatGPT can also suggest a relevant app for what you want to do automatically. For example, if you're discussing home purchases with the chatbot, it can surface Zillow to help you browse listings on an interactive map. Straight into the chat.

How do you feel about ChatGPT integrating third-party apps?

Vote View Result

All in all, the system will use the Model Context Protocol, otherwise known as MCP, which gives ChatGPT access to various data sources, tools, and workflows in connected apps. 

Right now, this new Apps SDK is available for developers in preview mode. OpenAI says that it plans to launch a full developer directory and even monetization support later in the year. Also, you can expect additional apps from DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and AllTrails soon. 

All users (Free, Go, Plus, and Pro) outside of the EU can use this feature. 

ChatGPT is broadening it's abilities more and more


ChatGPT is super popular, and now it's gaining more and more skills. Recently, another new integration was announced, which allows you to buy stuff from Etsy directly in the ChatGPT app as well. It seems like OpenAI is working on making ChatGPT a sort of hub from where you can do most things. 

Recommended Stories

People can now get recommendations, make reservations, plan trips, and even get help with work tasks all in one place. It's becoming more like a personal assistant that can do small tasks for you, which is pretty convenient for everyday life.

Exciting future is ahead, probably 


Initially, generative AI was just present as chatbots; now, models have evolved, and they can generate images, videos, music, and even do plenty of things for you. Some AI tools can even write short stories, create presentations, or help you learn new skills. 

I'm generally excited to see where all this ends up going, and I'm curious whether the interest will keep growing, or if people will get tired of AI and return to doing things their own way. The possibilities seem almost endless, and it feels like we are only seeing the beginning of what AI can do. 

ChatGPT gets a powerful new trick for third-party apps

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google Messages can now warn you before you open certain videos

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Verizon gets a new CEO "to delight our customers" and "redefine our trajectory"

by Anam Hamid • 1

Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box

by Ilia Temelkov • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Walmart sweetens its Sony WH-1000XM5 deal with an even heftier discount
Walmart sweetens its Sony WH-1000XM5 deal with an even heftier discount

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless