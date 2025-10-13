iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Can't let go of the iPhone, but craving retro? This gadget should be in your cart (and heart)

The Native Union Pop Phone is a fun, quirky accessory that brings old-school cool to your modern device.

In a world of super think and sleep glass slabs, one accessory is bringing back the satisfying heft of a classic telephone handset. The Native Union Pop Phone is a quirky, retro gadget that plugs directly into your smartphone for a dose of pure nostalgia.

Umm, what?


Remember the satisfying feeling of holding a real phone receiver? The company Native Union sure does and it has brought back its iconic Pop Phone: a colorful, retro handset that plugs into your modern smartphone or laptop. Inspired by the classic 1950s Bakelite phone, this accessory is all about making conversations feel more intentional and, well, fun.

It’s a simple idea that’s surprisingly popular. You just plug the handset into your device’s USB-C port and start talking—no pairing or charging required. It’s a direct shot of nostalgia that turns heads and makes phone calls an event again.

Pop Phone features


  • Connectivity: USB-C (compatible with iPhone 15 and newer, and other modern devices).
  • Audio: Features a high-quality speaker and microphone with noise-reduction technology.
  • Design: Ergonomic, retro design available in a variety of colors.
  • Convenience: Includes a built-in button to pick up and hang up calls.
  • Materials: Made from recycled plastics.

Why is this thing even relevant?


Let's be honest, this is less about utility and more about a vibe. The Pop Phone taps directly into the growing "digital detox" and retro tech trend. Recently, we've seen a surge in devices trying to recreate the "dumb phone" experience, like the Light Phone II, the Punkt MP02, and various Nokia flip hones that have seen a sudden resurgence.

These devices ask you to fully disconnect. The Pop Phone, however, offers a playful compromise. It's lets you have your retro cake and eat it too, getting a more focused conversation experience without ditching your apps.

This trend of "what's old is new again" is hitting a fever pitch. On TikTok, you can find videos of kids earnestly "inventing" the idea of a shared phone line permanently installed in a house — which is, you know, a landline. To a generation that never had one, it's a novel concept. The Pop Phone captures that same energy; it's a rediscovered artifact for a digital native world, a statement piece that's delightfully analog.

Are you into "Retro Tech"?

Vote View Result

Honestly, it's delightfully ridiculous


My first thought seeing the Pop Phone was, "Why?" But the more I see younger generations romanticize old tech, the more I get it. It’s a fun, unserious accessory in a world of overly serious tech. It’s for the person who finds the "invention" of the landline on TikTok hilarious but isn't actually going to install one.

Would I use it for all my calls? Probably not. But I could see a world where I would use it in lieu of a headset for customer service calls at my desk, if that were an option and what I did for a living. I see it as an option for the fashion-forward tech user, the nostalgic GenXer, or the student who wants to add a pop of color and personality to their dorm room setup. It’s a reminder that technology doesn’t always have to be about sleek minimalism; sometimes, it can just be about fun.

