Can't let go of the iPhone, but craving retro? This gadget should be in your cart (and heart)

It’s a simple idea that’s surprisingly popular. You just plug the handset into your device’s USB-C port and start talking—no pairing or charging required. It’s a direct shot of nostalgia that turns heads and makes phone calls an event again.

Pop Phone features

Connectivity: USB-C (compatible with iPhone 15 and newer, and other modern devices).

Audio: Features a high-quality speaker and microphone with noise-reduction technology.

Design: Ergonomic, retro design available in a variety of colors.

Convenience: Includes a built-in button to pick up and hang up calls.

Materials: Made from recycled plastics.





Why is this thing even relevant?





Let's be honest, this is less about utility and more about a vibe. The Pop Phone taps directly into the growing "digital detox" and retro tech trend. Recently, we've seen a surge in devices trying to recreate the "dumb phone" experience, like the Light Phone II, the Punkt MP02, and various Nokia flip hones that have seen a sudden resurgence.

These devices ask you to fully disconnect. The Pop Phone, however, offers a playful compromise. It's lets you have your retro cake and eat it too, getting a more focused conversation experience without ditching your apps.





This trend of "what's old is new again" is hitting a fever pitch. On TikTok, you can find videos of kids earnestly "inventing" the idea of a shared phone line permanently installed in a house — which is, you know, a landline. To a generation that never had one, it's a novel concept. The Pop Phone captures that same energy; it's a rediscovered artifact for a digital native world, a statement piece that's delightfully analog.





Are you into "Retro Tech"? Yes No Yes 100% No 0%





Honestly, it's delightfully ridiculous





My first thought seeing the Pop Phone was, "Why?" But the more I see younger generations romanticize old tech, the more I get it. It’s a fun, unserious accessory in a world of overly serious tech. It’s for the person who finds the "invention" of the landline on TikTok hilarious but isn't actually going to install one.

Would I use it for all my calls? Probably not. But I could see a world where I would use it in lieu of a headset for customer service calls at my desk, if that were an option and what I did for a living. I see it as an option for the fashion-forward tech user, the nostalgic GenXer, or the student who wants to add a pop of color and personality to their dorm room setup. It’s a reminder that technology doesn’t always have to be about sleek minimalism; sometimes, it can just be about fun.