Best US Cellular phones right now [Handpicked list]

Best phones to get on US Cellular at a glance:





When considering which ones among the above to get, you have to take into account a range of things. First and foremost, you will have to choose between the iOS and Android ecosystems. Yet, you've likely done that already, so you probably have an idea of what phone you're going for, be it one of the best iPhones in 2022 , or one of the best Android phones . After you've made your choice, you will then have to consider what form factor and size you want to go for.





Be it a foldable phone or a regular device, US Cellular has got you covered, as you can get some of the best foldable phones right now on the carrier. If you're more of a traditional user, you might want to make up your mind if you need a large or a compact device, an important choice as size commands battery and display sizes as well. Finally, there's the price to consider—some phones carry a premium tag that not just anyone might be willing to pay.





Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Best phone of 2022





9.0 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The Good Exceptional, industry-leading performance

Dynamic Island is a fun and useful twist on the punch hole

Very good battery life

Superb video-recording quality

Very bright and beautiful display with Always-On functionality

Premium, posh design The Bad Relatively slow charging speed

Small evolutionary improvements

Lack of physical SIM feels like an inconvenience





The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's top device for 2022. It takes the iPhone 13 Pro Max design and turns it on its head with its showpiece, the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout element, which acts as a hub for a slew of software elements. For example, you can quickly access any ongoing notifications you might have, like countdowns, timers, and navigation prompts, as well as view miniature album art for your currently playing media. We love this one.





Another exciting iPhone 14 Pro Max aspect is its all-new 48MP main camera powered by the Photonic Engine tech. In 48MP camera mode, it produces super-detailed shots with excellent sharpness, great dynamics, and lovely colors that just pop. There's improved low-light image quality in comparison with the older iPhone 13 Pro Max. Video-recording has also been improved, with a new Cinematic Video at 4K@30fps. Another exciting iPhone 14 Pro Max aspect is its all-new 48MP main camera powered by the Photonic Engine tech. In 48MP camera mode, it produces super-detailed shots with excellent sharpness, great dynamics, and lovely colors that just pop. There's improved low-light image quality in comparison with the older iPhone 13 Pro Max. Video-recording has also been improved, with a new Cinematic Video at 4K@30fps.





In our iPhone 14 Pro Max review , we also highlighted that some other notable aspects of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are its improved FaceTime camera, new satellite connectivity for emergency situations, and finally, a faster and more efficient A16 Bionic chipset that runs the show. It achieves excellent battery life, too. Definitely an excellent pick.





Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Superb functionality, compact design





Apple iPhone 14 Pro Display 6.1 inches

2556 x 1179 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)

12 MP front Hardware Apple A16 Bionic

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 3200 mAh OS iOS 16.x

View full specs





The iPhone 14 Pro is basically similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, just comes in a smaller and way more manageable 6.1-inch size. It shares most of the hardware with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, namely the industry-topping Apple A16 Bionic chip, the new 48MP main camera with the Photonic Engine tech, and superb display with Dynamic Island notch and Always-On functionality and a peak brightness of nearly 2,000 nits in the ideal conditions.





"perfect illustration of the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" saying" , which goes to show that it's a mature product, scoring mature features that might not exactly be as exciting as, say, a foldable device. In our iPhone 14 Pro review , we called the phone, which goes to show that it's a mature product, scoring mature features that might not exactly be as exciting as, say, a foldable device.





Still, all things considered, the iPhone 14 Pro is the perfect phone for anyone deeply entrenched into the Apple ecosystem, but requiring some Pro features, like a high-res camera, superb video-recording capabilities, and super-fast performance. It has slightly worse battery life than the iPhone 14 Pro Max due to the smaller battery, but is still a very durable phone that could give any Android handset a run for the money.





Apple iPhone 14

Best new entry-level iPhone





8.5 Apple iPhone 14 The Good Improved low-light photos, color balance, and dynamic range

Faster graphics subsystem and connectivity options

Bright display

Good battery life

Much cheaper to repair The Bad Too wide of a specs and performance gap with the iPhone 14 Pro

Display calibration is lacking

The new penta-core GPU is a battery hog

Slow charging





The iPhone 14 is the best new iPhone that offers an entry into the Apple ecosystem. Due to the absence of a "mini", the regular iPhone 14 is now the most compact and affordable new iPhone released in 2022. However, this phone has a couple of shortcomings that need to be addressed. First of all, it's pretty much identical to the iPhone 13, with little improvements here and there that don't mean you should upgrade.





On the other hand, in comparison with the higher-tier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the regular iPhone 14 comes with the older Apple A15 Bionic (and not the A16 Bionic), doesn't have a telephoto camera, and relies on a traditional 60Hz display (unlike the 120Hz on the Pro and the Pro Max), as well as lacks novel features like the fun Dynamic Island and Always-On display feature.





And yet, it has more RAM the emergency satellite connectivity, faster 5G, the Photonic engine tech for its camera system, improved ultra-wide and front-facing cameras, which make it an even better phone than before. At the starting price of $799 for the 128GB, it's a good device to jump into Apple's semi-walled garden, which also happens to be the conclusion of our iPhone 14 review





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The most advanced Samsung phone





9.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Good Solid build

Empowering multitasking features

Beautiful displays

Stylus support

Smooth performance

Good battery life The Bad Expensive

Still has a crease

Thick and heavy, harder to carry around than a slab phone





The foldable Samsung galaxy is, without the shadow of a doubt, Samsung's most advanced phone ever. With a foldable 7.6-inch 120Hz display, it's a phone that can transform to better fit your needs. When you require exceptional functionality, its unfolded state is up for the task, but during mundane use, you can still rely on the outer display which comes in useful when you need to quickly type in an email, check your notifications, or take a quick selfie. The phone also supports Samsung's S Pen stylus for even better functionality.





Inside, one can find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a relatively modest 4,400mAh battery, along with the same 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto camera setup that graces the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. But hardware is just part of the equation. The Z Fold 4's has many software accommodations like the PC-like taskbar which definitely improves the multi-tasking capabilities of the foldable super-star.





"not only a phone in your pocket and a tablet in your hands, but even your PC replacement," which perfectly sums up the overall functionality of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We still wish it had a larger battery for even greater endurance, but this would have probably interfered with the slim profile of the phone. In our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review , we called itwhich perfectly sums up the overall functionality of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We still wish it had a larger battery for even greater endurance, but this would have probably interfered with the slim profile of the phone.









Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's top phone of 2022, with S Pen support



