These are the best phone deals this Amazon Prime Day

Today is the second and last deal of Amazon Prime Day, which means you don't have much time left to pick up a brand new phone at a great price.





While we have extensive round-ups of all the noteworthy deals, in this article, we focus on just the very best phone deals that we have carefully verified and can assure you are worth your time and money.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $360 OFF









The ultimate Android flagship of 2022 is discounted for this Prime Day. The S Pen-wielding Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beast with an industry-leading display, top-notch processor and possibly the most versatile camera system on the market with four rear cameras.





Among them, you will find a 10X zoom periscope shooter that is pretty much unmatched in the mainstream flagship space. It allows you to zoom in without losing quality for incredible close-up shots of objects (it works great with birds), and it is also well stabilized and captures incredible videos too.





With a 5,000mAh battery inside and support for 45W wired charging, as well as fast wireless charging, there is little if anything you will miss with the S22 Ultra.





Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked: save 30% with Prime Prime Day is now here, and the S22 Ultra unlocked is seeing an awesome 30% discount. This phone can now be yours for cheaper than usual and luckily for you - no trade-ins or contracts are required to benefit from this deal today! This is easily the best Galaxy S22 Ultra price we've seen so far during Prime Day! $360 off (30%) $839 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Unlocked: SAVE $300 You can get the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB for $300 off with same-day activation at Best Buy right now. The only requirement is to activate your new phone at the time of purchase with one of the major carriers, and then, the discount is all yours! $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Google Pixel 6 Pro — $200 OFF





The Pixel 6 Pro might not have all the features of the S22 Ultra, but you get something that you don't have on the Galaxy: a clean version of Android built the way Google intended, and all of that with the promise of day 1 software updates, a rarity on Android.









Pixel 6 Pro WAS $899 NOW $699 The flagship Pixel 6 Pro comes with clean Android software the way Google intended it to be, the promise for day 1 software updates, as well as an impressive camera system. $200 off (22%) $699 $899 Buy at Amazon Pixel 6 Pro $200 DISCOUNT The Pixel 6 Pro is also discounted at Best Buy and the deal is equally impressive. $200 off (22%) $699 $899 Buy at BestBuy The Pixel 6 Pro is also discounted significantly, bringing its already lower than other flagships price, even further down. Don't forget though that we expect new Pixel 7 series to launch at the end of October, so if you can wait a bit longer those might bring some improvements. Still, if you ask us, this deal is so good that we just wouldn't wait.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — MORE THAN $700 OFF





The Z Fold 3 is the ultimate folding phone/tablet combo. It truly unfolds to a mini tablet sized device and will change your experience in games, videos and just reading webpages.





This deal addresses the biggest complaint towards the Z Fold 3, which is its price.









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Multiple Colors $710 off (39%) $1089 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Phantom Black $710 off (37%) $1189 99 $1899 99 Buy at Amazon Keep in mind, though, that a new Z Fold 4 is right around the corner and should launch in just about a month or so. That newer phone, however, will definitely have a much higher price and chances are the improvements in it will be very subtle. If there ever was a good time to join the foldable phone movement, this deal is it.





Apple iPhone 13 Pro — $100 OFF





iPhones get discounted so rarely that it's always a celebration when they do. And with rumored higher prices for the next iPhone 14 generation due in September, this discount looks even better, which is exactly why this deal made it in this "best of" selection.





The iPhone 13 Pro is the first one to have 120Hz ProMotion screen and it works magic to improve the smoothness and overall experience of using an iPhone. The phone is an industry leader in terms of performance and the cameras are very reliable and work great both during the day and at night.



iPhone 13 Pro $100 PRICE CUT You can now get an iPhone 13 Pro discounted by $100 for this Prime Day. Other storage options are also discounted. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $600 OFF





If a big foldable phone is not your cup of tea, the Z Flip 3 might just be. When unfolded it looks much like a regular phone, but it folds in half much like a good old clamshell phone and converts into a truly compact littel wonder-phone.









Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $600 DISCOUNT The cute Galaxy Z Flip sees a massive price cut for Prime Day 2022, and this phone will keep lovers of compact phones happy. $600 off (60%) $399 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy All of that came at flagship grade price... until now. This Prime Day deal is insande and slashes the price of the Flip 3 right into mid-range iPhone SE territory! It's not one to miss.





OnePlus 10 Pro — $100 OFF





If you want to stand out from the rest, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great option.





It's fast in a way only OnePlus users will understand and it has a few unique features like a super fast charging that is simply not found in other phones sold in the United States.









OnePlus 10 Pro — $100 PRICE CUT The powerful OnePlus 10 Pro with its unique styling, super fast charging and powerful performance sees its price cut by $100. $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon The OnePlus 10 Pro price cut is not quite as radical as the other deals above, but it's a solid deal nonetheless that you should not ignore.



