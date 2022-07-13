These are the best phone deals this Amazon Prime Day
Today is the second and last deal of Amazon Prime Day, which means you don't have much time left to pick up a brand new phone at a great price.
While we have extensive round-ups of all the noteworthy deals, in this article, we focus on just the very best phone deals that we have carefully verified and can assure you are worth your time and money.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $360 OFF
The ultimate Android flagship of 2022 is discounted for this Prime Day. The S Pen-wielding Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beast with an industry-leading display, top-notch processor and possibly the most versatile camera system on the market with four rear cameras.
Among them, you will find a 10X zoom periscope shooter that is pretty much unmatched in the mainstream flagship space. It allows you to zoom in without losing quality for incredible close-up shots of objects (it works great with birds), and it is also well stabilized and captures incredible videos too.
With a 5,000mAh battery inside and support for 45W wired charging, as well as fast wireless charging, there is little if anything you will miss with the S22 Ultra.
Google Pixel 6 Pro — $200 OFF
The Pixel 6 Pro might not have all the features of the S22 Ultra, but you get something that you don't have on the Galaxy: a clean version of Android built the way Google intended, and all of that with the promise of day 1 software updates, a rarity on Android.
The Pixel 6 Pro is also discounted significantly, bringing its already lower than other flagships price, even further down. Don't forget though that we expect new Pixel 7 series to launch at the end of October, so if you can wait a bit longer those might bring some improvements. Still, if you ask us, this deal is so good that we just wouldn't wait.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — MORE THAN $700 OFF
The Z Fold 3 is the ultimate folding phone/tablet combo. It truly unfolds to a mini tablet sized device and will change your experience in games, videos and just reading webpages.
This deal addresses the biggest complaint towards the Z Fold 3, which is its price.
Keep in mind, though, that a new Z Fold 4 is right around the corner and should launch in just about a month or so. That newer phone, however, will definitely have a much higher price and chances are the improvements in it will be very subtle. If there ever was a good time to join the foldable phone movement, this deal is it.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro — $100 OFF
iPhones get discounted so rarely that it's always a celebration when they do. And with rumored higher prices for the next iPhone 14 generation due in September, this discount looks even better, which is exactly why this deal made it in this "best of" selection.
The iPhone 13 Pro is the first one to have 120Hz ProMotion screen and it works magic to improve the smoothness and overall experience of using an iPhone. The phone is an industry leader in terms of performance and the cameras are very reliable and work great both during the day and at night.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $600 OFF
If a big foldable phone is not your cup of tea, the Z Flip 3 might just be. When unfolded it looks much like a regular phone, but it folds in half much like a good old clamshell phone and converts into a truly compact littel wonder-phone.
All of that came at flagship grade price... until now. This Prime Day deal is insande and slashes the price of the Flip 3 right into mid-range iPhone SE territory! It's not one to miss.
OnePlus 10 Pro — $100 OFF
If you want to stand out from the rest, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great option.
It's fast in a way only OnePlus users will understand and it has a few unique features like a super fast charging that is simply not found in other phones sold in the United States.
The OnePlus 10 Pro price cut is not quite as radical as the other deals above, but it's a solid deal nonetheless that you should not ignore.
