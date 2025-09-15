Best iPhone 17 pre-order deals: Check out these hot AT&T and Verizon offers
Check out the best iPhone 17 pre-order deals and save big while you can!
The new iPhone 17 lineup is finally available for pre-order, and you probably can’t wait to get one yourself. Of course, being Apple’s latest high-end smartphones, all handsets in the lineup cost a pretty penny. Fortunately, there are currently quite a few unmissable iPhone 17 pre-order deals at carriers that let you pick one for much less than usual.
Our team of elite deal hunters has scoured the web for the best iPhone 17 pre-order carrier deals and has rounded up the cream of the crop in this very article. So, whether you’re on the hunt for the regular iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, or the latest addition to the iPhone family, the iPhone Air, you’ll likely find a deal that’s hard to miss.
iPhone 17 deals at AT&T
The new iPhone 17 lineup is officially available for pre-order at AT&T, and you can snag the standard iPhone 17 for $0.00 per month with an eligible trade-in. This incredible offer lets you trade in any iPhone, regardless of its condition, and pair it with a qualifying plan to unlock the full discount. The device itself comes with improved design, longer battery life, and top-tier performance, making it a strong option for anyone looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.
If you’re looking for something slimmer, the all-new Phone Air is also available for pre-order at just $4.73 per month with an eligible trade-in. Known as the slimmest iPhone yet, the Air combines portability with impressive performance.
Those who want to rock the best iPhone yet can pre-order the iPhone 17 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro Max for as low as $0.00 per month or $2.78 per month, respectively, with an eligible trade-in and a qualifying AT&T plan. Depending on the model, this deal can save you hundreds—or even over $1,100—across 36 months through monthly bill credits, making it one of the most generous iPhone 17 pre-order offers available.
iPhone 17 deals at Verizon
Verizon also has sweet iPhone 17 pre-order deals right now. In fact, you could snag the regular model for as low as $0.00 per month with an eligible trade-in and an Unlimited plan. By trading in a qualifying device, you can save up to $830 through promo credits, effectively letting you get the latest iPhone 17 at no cost if you maximize the trade-in discount.
If you’re interested in the slimmest iPhone yet, the iPhone Air is also available for pre-order at $0.00 per month under similar conditions. With an eligible trade-in and an Unlimited plan, you could save up to $1,000 in promo credits.
For users who want the ultimate iPhone experience, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available at Verizon for $0.00 per month and $2.77 per month, respectively. The conditions are similar to the other models: you’ll need to opt for the Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in an eligible device. Depending on your trade-in, you could save up to $1,100.
