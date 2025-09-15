Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Best iPhone 17 pre-order deals: Check out these hot AT&T and Verizon offers

Check out the best iPhone 17 pre-order deals and save big while you can!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPhone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An iPhone 17 on a black background.
The new iPhone 17 lineup is finally available for pre-order, and you probably can’t wait to get one yourself. Of course, being Apple’s latest high-end smartphones, all handsets in the lineup cost a pretty penny. Fortunately, there are currently quite a few unmissable iPhone 17 pre-order deals at carriers that let you pick one for much less than usual.

Our team of elite deal hunters has scoured the web for the best iPhone 17 pre-order carrier deals and has rounded up the cream of the crop in this very article. So, whether you’re on the hunt for the regular iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, or the latest addition to the iPhone family, the iPhone Air, you’ll likely find a deal that’s hard to miss.

iPhone 17 deals at AT&T


iPhone 17: pre-order for $0.00/mo. at AT&T

$0 /mo
$23 06
$23 off (100%)
Get the iPhone 17 and enjoy improved design, better battery life, and top-tier performance. Right now, you can pre-order the device for $0.00/mo. with eligible iPhone trade-in (any condition) and a qualifying plan.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone Air: pre-order for $4.73/mo. at AT&T

$4 73 /mo
$27 78
$23 off (83%)
The slimmest iPhone is here! You can now pre-order the powerful iPhone Air at AT&T for only $4.73/mo. with an eligible iPhone trade-in from any year and a qualifying plan. Shipping is set for September 19.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro: pre-order for as low as $0.00/mo.

$0 /mo
$30 56
$31 off (100%)
The powerful iPhone 17 Pro is finally here! You can already pre-order the new Pro with an upgraded design and a brilliant display for as low as $0.00/mo. at AT&T. To get the deal, you must trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition and a suitable plan. The offer is available for new and existing customers.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro Max: pre-order for $2.78/mo.

$2 78 /mo
$33 34
$31 off (92%)
Trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition, set up a new line on a qualifying AT&T plan or upgrade your current one, and you can get a huge discount on the impressive iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meeting those requirements will bring the Pro Max to $2.78/mo. from its $33.34 monthly price at AT&T. That saves you up to $1,100 after 36 monthly bill credits.
Pre-order at AT&T

The new iPhone 17 lineup is officially available for pre-order at AT&T, and you can snag the standard iPhone 17 for $0.00 per month with an eligible trade-in. This incredible offer lets you trade in any iPhone, regardless of its condition, and pair it with a qualifying plan to unlock the full discount. The device itself comes with improved design, longer battery life, and top-tier performance, making it a strong option for anyone looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for something slimmer, the all-new Phone Air is also available for pre-order at just $4.73 per month with an eligible trade-in. Known as the slimmest iPhone yet, the Air combines portability with impressive performance. 

Those who want to rock the best iPhone yet can pre-order the iPhone 17 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro Max for as low as $0.00 per month or $2.78 per month, respectively, with an eligible trade-in and a qualifying AT&T plan. Depending on the model, this deal can save you hundreds—or even over $1,100—across 36 months through monthly bill credits, making it one of the most generous iPhone 17 pre-order offers available.

iPhone 17 deals at Verizon


iPhone 17: pre-order for $0.00/mo. at Verizon

$0 /mo
$23 06
$23 off (100%)
Oft for an unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device to save up to $830 on the iPhone 17 in the form of promo credit. This basically means you could snag the phone for free if you get the maximum discount.
Pre-order at Verizon

iPhone Air: pre-order for $0.00/mo. at Verizon

$0 /mo
$27 77
$28 off (100%)
In case you want to rock the slimmest iPhone yet, you'll be pleased to learn that you could snag one for free if you opt for an eligible Unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device. Depending on the make and model of your trade-in, you could score up to $1,000 off in the form of promo credits.
Pre-order at Verizon

iPhone 17 Pro: Get it for free at Verizon!

$0 /mo
$30 56
$31 off (100%)
Pre-order the new iPhone 17 Pro at Verizon, opt for the Unlimited Ultimate plan, and trade in an eligible device to save up to $1,100 on this powerhouse. This is the most powerful iPhone yet, so don't miss out!
Pre-order at Verizon

iPhone 17 Pro Max: pre-order for $2.77/mo. at Verizon

$2 77 /mo
$33 33
$31 off (92%)
Opt for the Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in an eligible device to be able to save up to $1,100 on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This lets you score one for as low as $2.77 per month, which is an incredible price.
Pre-order at Verizon

Verizon also has sweet iPhone 17 pre-order deals right now. In fact, you could snag the regular model for as low as $0.00 per month with an eligible trade-in and an Unlimited plan. By trading in a qualifying device, you can save up to $830 through promo credits, effectively letting you get the latest iPhone 17 at no cost if you maximize the trade-in discount.

If you’re interested in the slimmest iPhone yet, the iPhone Air is also available for pre-order at $0.00 per month under similar conditions. With an eligible trade-in and an Unlimited plan, you could save up to $1,000 in promo credits.

Recommended Stories
For users who want the ultimate iPhone experience, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available at Verizon for $0.00 per month and $2.77 per month, respectively. The conditions are similar to the other models: you’ll need to opt for the Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in an eligible device. Depending on your trade-in, you could save up to $1,100.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless