Weekly deals roundup: OnePlus 13, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Razr+ (2024), and more crazy offers!
The winter holidays are well and truly behind us, your New Year's hangover must have subsided by now, and 2025's first wave of super-high-profile mobile product announcements is already upon us, which can only mean one thing.
It's time for another one of our epic week-concluding roundups of the best smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds offers from across the web, and as usual, we're trying to make our list as diverse, comprehensive, and inclusive as possible.
That means that you can find typically extravagant devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Razr Plus (2024), and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at massive discounts in the following lines, but also mid-range hits like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and Lenovo Tab P12, not to mention ultra-affordable products from Samsung, Google, or OnePlus. In short, there's something for (just about) everyone here. And yes, that even includes the hot new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.
These are this week's three best deals
Is it truly wise to purchase the S24 Ultra right before Samsung's big Galaxy S25 series launch? Well, why not? After all, there's a good possibility that the S25 Ultra will start at an even higher price than $1,300 with just a few important upgrades and a bunch of subtle refinements over its extremely well-reviewed predecessor, which just so happens to be sold at a hefty discount with no strings attached at the time of this writing.
If you ask me, that sounds like a golden money-saving opportunity, especially after Black Friday and Christmas, and the same goes for Motorola's somewhat surprising new deal on the gorgeous Mocha Mousse-coated Razr+ (2024) foldable powerhouse (and no other color option).
The undeniably eye-catching clamshell is not only marked down by a cool $200 right now, also including a neat complimentary accessory with the use of the special "FREETAG" coupon code. The final member of this week's headlining trio is none other than the newly released OnePlus 13 super-flagship, which amazingly comes with both a free memory upgrade and a high-end pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at no extra cost. Now that's what I call a brilliant launch promo!
Don't leave until you check out these smartphone bargains too!
If your idea of the perfect Android phone doesn't coincide with any of the three devices listed above, you might be delighted to see the hot new Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sold alongside a handy little gift at a killer price. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and Motorola Edge (2024) are ideal for bargain hunters willing to spend $50 or $100 more, while the OnePlus 12R impressively manages to remain in the limelight even after the commercial debut of its follow-up effort.
Technically, of course, the OnePlus 13R is still only up for pre-order, which doesn't stop its manufacturer from improving its already phenomenal value proposition with your choice of a OnePlus Watch 2R or OnePlus Buds Pro 3 included in its regular price.
The Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent budget-friendly alternative for hardcore Google fans and Android purists today, while the Galaxy S24+ and Z Flip 6 are... not exactly conventionally affordable, but objectively cheap for what they offer after their latest discounts.
Who wants an affordable tablet at an unbeatable price?
You all do? I certainly don't blame you, and to be perfectly honest, I'm not sure what to recommend as the smartest purchase in this category this week. The Lenovo Tab Plus and Tab P12 are pretty similar but definitely not identical, with some very clear screen size differences, a handy kickstand built into the cheaper model, and a possibly even handier stylus bundled with the slightly costlier device.
Then you've got the Pixel Tablet, whose existence was primarily justified by its included speaker dock initially, which is now missing to help with the slate's affordability ahead of its rumored discontinuation. That doesn't sound like the world's most attractive value proposition, but have I mentioned this 11-inch or so bad boy is very competitively priced right now and virtually guaranteed to eclipse a lot of the best Android tablets out there as far as long-term software support is concerned?
These discounted smartwatches are also worth a look
Are the Pixel Watch 2, Galaxy Watch 7, and Apple Watch Series 10 available at new record low prices? Sadly, no. Do they offer great value for your money at their decent current discounts? Absolutely.
The Apple Watch Series 10 in particular looks like a heavyweight bang-for-buck champion at $70 under its regular price in an entry-level variant, being without a doubt the best smartwatch you can pair with your new or old iPhone at the beginning of this new year.
No better way to wrap things up than with some excellent earbuds at amazing prices
I don't know how Samsung and Amazon do it (and I don't need to know), but I remain in awe of how affordable the Galaxy Buds FE are nowadays pretty much week in and week out with active noise cancellation and many other premium (or at least premium-sounding) features.
Of course, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are somehow even cheaper this week, which will probably make you wonder if the significantly costlier Sony LinkBuds S and AirPods Pro 2 are worth your time and hard-earned money. And the answer is "absolutely" if you want to take your music listening experience to a whole new level with several state-of-the-art technologies those dirt-cheap buds can't come close to rivaling.
