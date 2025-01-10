Weekly deals roundup: OnePlus 13, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Razr+ (2024), and more crazy offers!

The winter holidays are well and truly behind us, your New Year's hangover must have subsided by now, and 2025's first wave of super-high-profile mobile product announcements is already upon us, which can only mean one thing.





It's time for another one of our epic week-concluding roundups of the best smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds offers from across the web, and as usual, we're trying to make our list as diverse, comprehensive, and inclusive as possible.





Galaxy S24 Ultra Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Galaxy Z Flip 6 OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R . That means that you can find typically extravagant devices like the, andat massive discounts in the following lines, but also mid-range hits like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and Lenovo Tab P12, not to mention ultra-affordable products from Samsung, Google, or OnePlus. In short, there's something for (just about) everyone here. And yes, that even includes the hot newand

These are this week's three best deals

Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mocha Mousse Color, Free Moto Tag Included $200 off (20%) Gift $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 13 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included $100 off (10%) Gift $899 99 $999 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $350 off (27%) $949 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung





? Well, why not? After all, there's a good possibility that the S25 Ultra will start at an even higher price than $1,300 with just a few important upgrades and a bunch of subtle refinements over its extremely well-reviewed predecessor, which just so happens to be sold at a hefty discount with no strings attached at the time of this writing. Is it truly wise to purchase the S24 Ultra right before Samsung's big Galaxy S25 series launch ? Well, why not? After all, there's a good possibility that the S25 Ultra will start at an even higher price than $1,300 with just a few important upgrades and a bunch of subtle refinements over its extremely well-reviewed predecessor, which just so happens to be sold at a hefty discount with no strings attached at the time of this writing.





If you ask me, that sounds like a golden money-saving opportunity, especially after Black Friday and Christmas, and the same goes for Motorola's somewhat surprising new deal on the gorgeous Mocha Mousse-coated Razr+ (2024) foldable powerhouse (and no other color option).



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

OnePlus 13 The undeniably eye-catching clamshell is not only marked down by a cool $200 right now, also including a neat complimentary accessory with the use of the special "FREETAG" coupon code. The final member of this week's headlining trio is none other than the newly releasedsuper-flagship, which amazingly comes with both a free memory upgrade and a high-end pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at no extra cost. Now that's what I call a brilliant launch promo!

Don't leave until you check out these smartphone bargains too!

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, $25 Amazon Gift Card Included $25 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Color $250 off (45%) $299 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Free Sandstone Bumper Case Included $100 off (20%) Gift $399 99 $499 99 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Bay Color $400 off (40%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 13R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, Free OnePlus Watch 2R or OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included Gift $599 99 Pre-order at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options $250 off (23%) $849 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung









OnePlus 13R Technically, of course, theis still only up for pre-order, which doesn't stop its manufacturer from improving its already phenomenal value proposition with your choice of a OnePlus Watch 2R or OnePlus Buds Pro 3 included in its regular price.



Recommended Stories

and Z Flip 6 are... not exactly conventionally affordable, but objectively cheap for what they offer after their latest discounts. The Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent budget-friendly alternative for hardcore Google fans and Android purists today, while the Galaxy S24+ andare... not exactly conventionally affordable, but objectively cheap for what they offer after their latest discounts.

Who wants an affordable tablet at an unbeatable price?

Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color $77 off (24%) $242 99 $319 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $89 off (25%) $260 99 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $120 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





You all do? I certainly don't blame you, and to be perfectly honest, I'm not sure what to recommend as the smartest purchase in this category this week. The Lenovo Tab Plus and Tab P12 are pretty similar but definitely not identical, with some very clear screen size differences, a handy kickstand built into the cheaper model, and a possibly even handier stylus bundled with the slightly costlier device.





Then you've got the Pixel Tablet , whose existence was primarily justified by its included speaker dock initially, which is now missing to help with the slate's affordability ahead of its rumored discontinuation . That doesn't sound like the world's most attractive value proposition, but have I mentioned this 11-inch or so bad boy is very competitively priced right now and virtually guaranteed to eclipse a lot of the best Android tablets out there as far as long-term software support is concerned?

These discounted smartwatches are also worth a look

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Two Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Cream Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $61 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon









Apple Watch Series 10 in particular looks like a heavyweight bang-for-buck champion at $70 under its regular price in an entry-level variant, being without a doubt the Thein particular looks like a heavyweight bang-for-buck champion at $70 under its regular price in an entry-level variant, being without a doubt the best smartwatch you can pair with your new or old iPhone at the beginning of this new year.

No better way to wrap things up than with some excellent earbuds at amazing prices

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Pro-Level Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Basswave 2.0 Technology, Three Built-In Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, 12.4mm Driver, Up to 20 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 44 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, Two Color Options $40 off (50%) $39 99 $79 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor for Premium Sound, Advanced Voice Signal Processing, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Black $72 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $69 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





I don't know how Samsung and Amazon do it (and I don't need to know), but I remain in awe of how affordable the Galaxy Buds FE are nowadays pretty much week in and week out with active noise cancellation and many other premium (or at least premium-sounding) features.



