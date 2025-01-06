Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22nd, new and improved AI

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Header image with Galaxy Unpacked 2025 announcement
Samsung is set to unveil its latest mobile AI experiences with the launch of its new Galaxy S series. The company has announced its upcoming "Unpacked" event is scheduled for January 22, where we’ll get a closer look at how its next generation of smartphones is aiming to make everyday tech smarter, simpler, and more connected. With artificial intelligence becoming a bigger part of our devices, this could mean exciting changes for how we interact with our phones.

The event will be live-streamed globally, so anyone can tune in to see what Samsung has in store. While details are still under wraps, the focus is clear—AI is taking center stage. This likely means better personalization, smarter tools for daily tasks, and a smoother overall experience for Galaxy users. Samsung claims that the new AI will be more natural and intuitive, as well as "set the bar for mobile AI experiences," so we are definitely excited to see what's next.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung promises a brand-new AI that will be more natural and intuitive

That said, the rumor mill has been churning for some time now on what we should expect from the Galaxy S25 series. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 could adopt a more iPhone-inspired design, featuring rounded corners and flat edges. Additionally, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is expected to power all three new S25 models, potentially enhancing performance and efficiency.

Camera setups on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may remain similar to the Galaxy S24, but there are whispers about the S25 Ultra receiving significant camera upgrades, including a 50MP ultrawide lens and variable telephoto capabilities. Battery capacities are rumored to stay the same, with the possibility of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging being introduced.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung


Just like last year, the Unpacked event will be taking place in San Jose, California, beginning at 10am PST on Wednesday, January 22nd. For those that like to stay ahead of things and also like a good deal, Samsung will also be opening up reservations for the Galaxy S25 series starting at 3pm PST today through January 22nd. When reserving, you will be eligible for a $50 credit toward the latest Galaxy device, and also be entered for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Trade-ins will also save you more, as you will be able to receive up to an additional $900 credit with an eligible device, and an additional $300 instant credit.

As someone who really enjoyed the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I am definitely looking forward to seeing what the Galaxy S25 series will bring to the table and how its new and improved AI will surpass the previous generation. See you soon in San Jose.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it
If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless