Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22nd, new and improved AI





The event will be live-streamed globally, so anyone can tune in to see what Samsung has in store. While details are still under wraps, the focus is clear—AI is taking center stage. This likely means better personalization, smarter tools for daily tasks, and a smoother overall experience for Galaxy users. Samsung claims that the new AI will be more natural and intuitive, as well as "set the bar for mobile AI experiences," so we are definitely excited to see what's next.





Samsung promises a brand-new AI that will be more natural and intuitive



Galaxy S25 could adopt a more iPhone-inspired design, featuring rounded corners and flat edges. Additionally, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is expected to power all three new S25 models, potentially enhancing performance and efficiency.



Camera setups on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may remain similar to the That said, the rumor mill has been churning for some time now on what we should expect from the Galaxy S25 series. Reports suggest that thecould adopt a more iPhone-inspired design, featuring rounded corners and flat edges. Additionally, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is expected to power all three new S25 models, potentially enhancing performance and efficiency.Camera setups on theand S25 Plus may remain similar to the Galaxy S24 , but there are whispers about the S25 Ultra receiving significant camera upgrades, including a 50MP ultrawide lens and variable telephoto capabilities. Battery capacities are rumored to stay the same, with the possibility of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging being introduced.





Just like last year, the Unpacked event will be taking place in San Jose, California, beginning at 10am PST on Wednesday, January 22nd. For those that like to stay ahead of things and also like a good deal, Samsung will also be opening up reservations for the Galaxy S25 series starting at 3pm PST today through January 22nd. When reserving, you will be eligible for a $50 credit toward the latest Galaxy device, and also be entered for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Trade-ins will also save you more, as you will be able to receive up to an additional $900 credit with an eligible device, and an additional $300 instant credit.





Galaxy S25 series will bring to the table and how its new and improved AI will surpass the previous generation. See you soon in San Jose. As someone who really enjoyed the Galaxy S24 Ultra , I am definitely looking forward to seeing what theseries will bring to the table and how its new and improved AI will surpass the previous generation. See you soon in San Jose.

Samsung is set to unveil its latest mobile AI experiences with the launch of its new Galaxy S series. The company has announced its upcoming "Unpacked" event is scheduled for January 22, where we’ll get a closer look at how its next generation of smartphones is aiming to make everyday tech smarter, simpler, and more connected. With artificial intelligence becoming a bigger part of our devices, this could mean exciting changes for how we interact with our phones.