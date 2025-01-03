Weekly deals roundup: Kick off 2025 in style with the OnePlus 12, Apple Watch Series 10, and more!

Are you finding it hard to return to your normal day-to-day activities and operations following a holiday shopping season that proved as taxing as ever (both figuratively and literally speaking) and a New Year's Eve party after which you're still recovering from a sleep deprivation standpoint?





Then why not kick back and relax in the best way possible... that doesn't involve alcohol or any sort of recreational substances? Yes, I'm talking about more shopping, which is rarely a good idea weeks after Thanksgiving and Christmas. But that's where I come in to put together 2025's first list of week-ending mobile tech deals and steals, which is likely to surprise you with not just the number and diversity of products included on it, but also their brilliantly low prices.

These are this week's top three bargains

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $250 off (45%) $299 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, NEWYEAR25 Promo Code Required $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





still as affordable as they've ever been. Yes, the two's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 promotions have somehow been extended into 2025, allowing you to get two of the You may or may not believe this, but the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) and high-end OnePlus 12 handsets areas affordable as they've ever been. Yes, the two's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 promotions have somehow been extended into 2025, allowing you to get two of the best Android phones out there at pretty much unbeatable prices with no special requirements or strings attached.





OnePlus 12 's list price on the official US website of that particular smartphone's manufacturer, and before deciding that's the right device for you today, you should also remember that a new and improved Keep in mind that you do need to use a specific celebratory coupon code to slash a massive 250 bucks off the's list price on the official US website of that particular smartphone's manufacturer, and before deciding that's the right device for you today, you should also remember that a new and improved OnePlus 13 is just around the corner



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The same is obviously not true for the Apple Watch Series 10 , whose sequel is still more than six months away, which makes its latest $70 discount extremely hard to turn down. Probably the best smartwatch out there... with a non-rugged design has never been discounted more steeply (at least not in an entry-level variant sans cellular connectivity), so in a way, these three top deals will make it seem like the holiday season is not over yet.

Who wants more smartphone deals and steals?

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, NEWYEAR25 Coupon Code Required $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options $120 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Five Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $250 off (19%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, NEWYEAR25 Promo Code Required $500 off (29%) $1199 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus











Recommended Stories

Some of the best tablets around are also deeply discounted

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $190 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi 6E, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options $200 off (15%) Buy at Amazon









Between the two gargantuan flagships, the M4-powered iPad Pro 13 is undeniably the better device in terms of overall performance, but the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus comes with a bundled S Pen at a lower price, so its amazing value is clearly not to be overlooked either.

Now check out these three top smartwatch options at killer prices!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Multiple Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $61 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching $160 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





Diversity is unfortunately not the biggest strength of this Samsung-made trio, but if you're looking for a great companion for your new or old Android smartphone, the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7 , and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic all beautifully fit the description, promising to deliver outstanding value at phenomenally low prices... for what they bring to the table.





Yes, the Watch 6 Classic is technically older than both the Watch 7 and Watch Fan Edition, but it's also extremely feature-packed and unmatched in terms of style. That being said, a cellular-capable Galaxy Watch FE at a new record high discount is a virtually unbeatable New Year's bargain, so be sure to carefully weigh all your options before deciding what to buy.

And how about some ultra-affordable earbuds and headphones to ring in the new year?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $59 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Dual Noise Sensor Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Touch Sensor Controls, Wearing Detection, Speak-to-Chat, Precise Voice Pickup, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging Functionality, Three Color Options $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the Galaxy Buds FE are about as cheap as noise-cancelling earbuds can get in this day and age. Apple's AirPods Pro 2 , meanwhile, are comparably extravagant, offering however more than decent value for your money at a substantial (albeit far from unusual) $60 discount.



