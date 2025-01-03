Weekly deals roundup: Kick off 2025 in style with the OnePlus 12, Apple Watch Series 10, and more!
Are you finding it hard to return to your normal day-to-day activities and operations following a holiday shopping season that proved as taxing as ever (both figuratively and literally speaking) and a New Year's Eve party after which you're still recovering from a sleep deprivation standpoint?
Then why not kick back and relax in the best way possible... that doesn't involve alcohol or any sort of recreational substances? Yes, I'm talking about more shopping, which is rarely a good idea weeks after Thanksgiving and Christmas. But that's where I come in to put together 2025's first list of week-ending mobile tech deals and steals, which is likely to surprise you with not just the number and diversity of products included on it, but also their brilliantly low prices.
These are this week's top three bargains
You may or may not believe this, but the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) and high-end OnePlus 12 handsets are still as affordable as they've ever been. Yes, the two's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 promotions have somehow been extended into 2025, allowing you to get two of the best Android phones out there at pretty much unbeatable prices with no special requirements or strings attached.
Keep in mind that you do need to use a specific celebratory coupon code to slash a massive 250 bucks off the OnePlus 12's list price on the official US website of that particular smartphone's manufacturer, and before deciding that's the right device for you today, you should also remember that a new and improved OnePlus 13 is just around the corner.
The same is obviously not true for the Apple Watch Series 10, whose sequel is still more than six months away, which makes its latest $70 discount extremely hard to turn down. Probably the best smartwatch out there... with a non-rugged design has never been discounted more steeply (at least not in an entry-level variant sans cellular connectivity), so in a way, these three top deals will make it seem like the holiday season is not over yet.
Who wants more smartphone deals and steals?
Can't afford the newest member of the Motorola Edge family? The latest 5G-enabled Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus editions are incredibly even cheaper... and not that much humbler, while the OnePlus 12R is probably your greatest budget-friendly alternative to the slightly more impressive OnePlus 12.
Then you've got the unapologetically premium Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra at decent (but far from record-breaking) discounts of their own, while foldable fans looking to save a few... hundred bucks in the new year need to think long and hard before deciding between the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and OnePlus Open.
Those are undoubtedly two of the best foldable phones available today at any price, and their sweet new discounts arguably make them more attractive than Samsung's otherwise hugely popular and very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Tough choice, eh?
Some of the best tablets around are also deeply discounted
If you're a fan of mid-range Android tablets with relatively low price points, you're going to have a difficult time picking between the Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with S Pen) right now. Of course, that's the kind of difficult decision bargain hunters would probably like to face every day of the year, and the same can be said about the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) as far as power users with deeper pockets are concerned.
Between the two gargantuan flagships, the M4-powered iPad Pro 13 is undeniably the better device in terms of overall performance, but the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus comes with a bundled S Pen at a lower price, so its amazing value is clearly not to be overlooked either.
Now check out these three top smartwatch options at killer prices!
Diversity is unfortunately not the biggest strength of this Samsung-made trio, but if you're looking for a great companion for your new or old Android smartphone, the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic all beautifully fit the description, promising to deliver outstanding value at phenomenally low prices... for what they bring to the table.
Yes, the Watch 6 Classic is technically older than both the Watch 7 and Watch Fan Edition, but it's also extremely feature-packed and unmatched in terms of style. That being said, a cellular-capable Galaxy Watch FE at a new record high discount is a virtually unbeatable New Year's bargain, so be sure to carefully weigh all your options before deciding what to buy.
And how about some ultra-affordable earbuds and headphones to ring in the new year?
Yes, the Galaxy Buds FE are about as cheap as noise-cancelling earbuds can get in this day and age. Apple's AirPods Pro 2, meanwhile, are comparably extravagant, offering however more than decent value for your money at a substantial (albeit far from unusual) $60 discount.
Last but certainly not least, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are easily your number one high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones option right now at a notable (but also fairly common) $150 markdown of their own from an arguably excessive $348 price tag.
