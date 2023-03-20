Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors

Deals
1
Officially unveiled about a month and a half ago and commercially released a little over two weeks later, the Galaxy S23 family of ultra-high-end Android handsets has already been discounted or sold alongside various free things multiple times.

But Amazon's newest deals are undoubtedly special, cutting the prices of every single S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra model for the very first time with absolutely no strings attached, no conditions, no hoops to jump through, or gift cards adding to the value (and price) of your purchase.

You can simply visit your favorite e-commerce giant right now and choose whatever storage configuration and color option you think will fit your needs and preferences best. The list prices of the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra are reduced by $100 in both 256 and 512GB variants at the time of this writing, while a "vanilla" Galaxy S23 can be yours for 50 bucks less than usual with 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Obviously, these aren't exactly mind-blowing discounts, and in fact, one specific Galaxy S23+ model has been marked down by an extra 40 bucks before. But once again, the novelty of this huge sale is its flexibility and freedom of choice for bargain hunters in love with Samsung flagships.

It's perhaps needless to highlight that you're looking at three of the overall best phones money can buy in 2023, with state-of-the-art processing power in tow, some of the absolute greatest camera capabilities out there, excellent battery life, excellent screen quality, and just... excellent everything.

Samsung has reportedly gotten off to a strong start in terms of Galaxy S23 series sales in many key markets as a direct consequence of all that, which actually makes it a little surprising to see these deals slowly become a regular occurence. Then again, the device manufacturer itself is not offering any notable discounts right now... without trade-ins or other special requirements.

