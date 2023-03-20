Google's eye-catching Pixel Watch is as cheap as it's ever been (with and without LTE)

just





other high-end product released by the search giant last year is also on sale at a cool discount at the time of this writing, and even though its reviews haven't exactly been glowing with praise, its inclusion on our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2023 is arguably well-deserved for at least a couple of reasons.

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $51 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The first-gen Pixel Watch might not provide the most refined overall user experience, but that circular design is definitely something special, the on-wrist Google Assistant support is very nice and handy, and the price is certainly not bad, especially after a $50 markdown.





Amazon is currently slashing 50 bucks off both the $349.99 and $399.99 normally charged for Pixel Watch units with only Bluetooth and standalone cellular connectivity included respectively.





If these deals happen to sound familiar, that's because they've been live at various major US retailers a couple of times before, last disappearing a little over a month ago. If history is any indication, the revived $50 discount may not stick around for more than a few days (tops), so you'll probably want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially if you're interested in a particular LTE-enabled color variant.





Made from premium stainless steel, the Android-only Pixel Watch comes in black, silver, and gold hues as far as the 41mm case is concerned paired with an "Active" band also available in a few different colors.



