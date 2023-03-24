Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Can you believe it was only three or four years ago that a working foldable with a resilient design and an acceptable degree of utility seemed like a distant dream, and now you can buy the very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G starting at a measly $299.99?

While the decidedly versatile, undeniably powerful, and almost surprisingly refined handset released back in 2021 is technically still priced at an obscene $1,799.99, saving (many) hundreds of bucks has obviously become easier and easier over the last year or so.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,400mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, New AT&T Line or Account Required ($1400 Discount with Upgrade)
$1500 off (83%)
$299 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,400mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, Upfront Verizon Activation Required
$1400 off (78%)
$399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

By far the greatest deal (with no strings attached) came from Amazon a couple of months ago, but if you are willing to jump through one or two hoops, Best Buy is now outdoing its arch-rival with a simply unbeatable new promotion.

You might be seeing that word thrown around a lot these days in relation to many different deals run by different retailers on different products, but in this particular case, we really don't see how anyone could ever beat a $299.99 price for a Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a foldable 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen... sans trade-in.

The special requirements you need to meet to qualify for that incredible $1,500 (!!!) discount are nowhere near as inconvenient as you probably expect, with the killer new deal exclusively targeting AT&T customers looking to open a new line of wireless service or a new account altogether.

If that feels a little restrictive, paying an extra $100 will give you the freedom to upgrade your existing device on AT&T to Samsung's insanely affordable Galaxy Z Fold 3 or even activate the phone on Verizon with a new line, new account, or an upgrade.

Unfortunately (and completely unsurprisingly), upfront activation on one of those two carriers is a must here, but if it makes you feel any better, you can choose between coughing up that heavily reduced price all at once or splitting it into 36 monthly installments. There are no other strings attached, at least as far as we can tell, and although the Z Fold 4 is clearly better, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones money can buy in 2023.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless