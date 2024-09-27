Weekly deals roundup: The new Apple Watch Series 10 joins the old Pixel 8 and more in the spotlight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Alright, dear readers and friends, it's time to wake up now that September is almost over and try to beat your fall blues by starting to work on your holiday shopping list. After all, there are only 89 days left to Christmas as we write this, and believe it or not, some of the best deals currently available on some of the greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around already have that distinctive festive aroma.
That's just a fancy way of saying that you can save a lot of money on many popular gadgets without waiting for this year's Christmas, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or even Prime Big Deal Days sales events to begin.
Check out this week's top three mobile tech offers!
$30 may not sound like a big enough discount to headline one of our epic weekly deals roundups... typically, but for such a hot new and evidently appealing product like the Apple Watch Series 10, it's certainly quite notable. This bad boy incredibly packs a newer S10 processor than the significantly costlier rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2, mind you, while obviously supporting sleep apnea detection technology in addition to tracking your ECG, body temperature, overall sleep quality, and so on and so forth.
If you'd rather buy one of the best Android phones in the world than possibly the best smartwatch for most iPhone users right now, last year's Google Pixel 8 undoubtedly qualifies as an irresistible bargain with a (first-gen) Pixel Watch included at an already substantially reduced price.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6, meanwhile, is obviously newer, faster, and more versatile, somehow going a phenomenal $700 off list in both 256 and 512GB storage variants with no trade-in involved or any other special requirements. Samsung's latest book-style powerhouse might just be thebest foldable phone for most people at this huge discount, impressively undercutting the likes of the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold... by a lot.
Here are another seven top-shelf smartphone deals and steals!
Recommended Stories
Unveiled at long last less than 24 hours ago, the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition is handsomely discounted right off the bat... with the right device trade-in. If you don't want to jump through any hoops, the Pixel 8a mid-ranger (with a decidedly high-end Tensor G3 processor under the hood) could be the best budget 5G phone for you, closely followed by the slightly costlier and in many ways considerably more advanced OnePlus 12R.
The 12R comes with a pretty valuable freebie included in its slightly higher price as well, which makes it quite hard to recommend the similarly affordable Motorola Edge (2024). That particular mid-end device is not quite as value-packed, but at least it remains significantly cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12.
The two unapologetic high-enders promise to provide impressive bang for your buck as well, although the most impressive Android flagship is still the Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially at a huge $540 discount in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant with no trade-in required. Oh, and if you're looking for a nice modern clamshell, the Razr+ (2024) is still on sale at a respectable $100 discount of its own with no strings attached.
We've got tablets for every budget too
Okay, maybe not every budget, as we know some of you occasionally like to buy Android tablets priced as low as $200 or even lower. The mid-range Lenovo Tab P12 (with a pen and protective case) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with just a pen) are not that cheap for fairly obvious reasons, but considering what they bring to the table, they're definitely affordable enough to turn some heads and put some smiles on the faces of some bargain hunters.
Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro 11 workhorse is certainly no bargain with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, but for folks who need that kind of power for mobile computing, a discount of up to $300 could make a world of difference. Last but not least on this list, the gargantuan 13-inch iPad Air with M2 power is perfect for all hardcore Apple fans who can't afford a new M4-based iPad Pro and even for Samsung devotees disappointed with the familiarity of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra giants.
Who wants a nicely discounted smartwatch?
While this category is a bit... underpopulated this week, quality always beats quantity, and if for some reason you're unhappy with the Apple Watch Series 10 at the top of our little article today, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a swanky new titanium black case is certainly a great alternative at a decent $64 discount.
The OnePlus Watch 2 is most certainly not the greatest Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative for Android smartphone users, lacking a rugged construction but shining with its battery life, screen quality, and overall performance at a sub-$300 price point.
These affordable earbuds are also pretty awesome!
You haven't forgotten about Google's entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series, have you? Well, they're now back in the spotlight at a virtually unbeatable price. Apple's new AirPods 4, meanwhile, have essentially not stopped getting attention since their announcement more than two weeks ago, initially puzzling many prospective buyers but now presumably generating solid sales numbers both with and without active noise cancellation.
Then you've got the (Gen 1) Jabra Elite 8 Active at a cool $50 discount for fans of the great outdoors and generally clumsy users. You can pair those with your choice of iPhones or Android handsets, which is likely to delight many buyers unimpressed with the AirPods 4's value for money and lack of flexibility.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: