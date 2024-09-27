Alright, dear readers and friends, it's time to wake up now that September is almost over and try to beat your fall blues by starting to work on your holiday shopping list. After all, there are only 89 days left to Christmas as we write this, and believe it or not, some of the best deals currently available on some of the greatest phones , tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around already have that distinctive festive aroma.





the for most people at this huge discount, impressively undercutting the likes of the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel 9 Pro The Galaxy Z Fold 6 , meanwhile, is obviously newer, faster, and more versatile, somehow going a phenomenal $700 off list in both 256 and 512GB storage variants with no trade-in involved or any other special requirements. Samsung's latest book-style powerhouse might just be best foldable phone for most people at this huge discount, impressively undercutting the likes of theandFold... by a lot.

Here are another seven top-shelf smartphone deals and steals!

The two unapologetic high-enders promise to provide impressive bang for your buck as well, although the most impressive Android flagship is still the Galaxy S24 Ultra , especially at a huge $540 discount in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant with no trade-in required. Oh, and if you're looking for a nice modern clamshell, the Razr+ (2024) is still on sale at a respectable $100 discount of its own with no strings attached.

We've got tablets for every budget too

every budget, as we know some of you occasionally like to buy (with just a pen) are not that cheap for fairly obvious reasons, but considering what they bring to the table, they're definitely affordable enough to turn some heads and put some smiles on the faces of some bargain hunters. Okay, maybe notbudget, as we know some of you occasionally like to buy Android tablets priced as low as $200 or even lower. The mid-range Lenovo Tab P12 (with a pen and protective case) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with just a pen) are not that cheap for fairly obvious reasons, but considering what they bring to the table, they're definitely affordable enough to turn some heads and put some smiles on the faces of some bargain hunters.





Who wants a nicely discounted smartwatch?

Apple Watch Series 10 at the top of our little article today, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 While this category is a bit... underpopulated this week, quality always beats quantity, and if for some reason you're unhappy with theat the top of our little article today, thewith a swanky new titanium black case is certainly a great alternative at a decent $64 discount.





not the greatest Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative for Android smartphone users, lacking a rugged construction but shining with its battery life, screen quality, and overall performance at a sub-$300 price point. The OnePlus Watch 2 is most certainlythe greatestalternative for Android smartphone users, lacking a rugged construction but shining with its battery life, screen quality, and overall performance at a sub-$300 price point.

These affordable earbuds are also pretty awesome!

You haven't forgotten about Google's entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series , have you? Well, they're now back in the spotlight at a virtually unbeatable price. Apple's new AirPods 4 , meanwhile, have essentially not stopped getting attention since their announcement more than two weeks ago, initially puzzling many prospective buyers but now presumably generating solid sales numbers both with and without active noise cancellation.



