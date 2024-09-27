Save up to $300 with the best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal yet!





Of course, the unprecedented Best Buy discount doesn't apply to any of the most affordable Surface Pro 11 configurations available today. Instead, you can lower the decidedly extravagant $2,099.99 list price of a top-of-the-line variant with Snapdragon X Elite processing power, 32GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD by $100 with no special requirements and an additional $200 if you happen to be a My Best Buy Plus member. Of course, the unprecedented Best Buy discount doesn't apply to any of the most affordable Surface Pro 11 configurations available today. Instead, you can lower the decidedly extravagant $2,099.99 list price of a top-of-the-line variant with Snapdragon X Elite processing power, 32GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD by $100 with no special requirements and an additional $200 if you happen to be a My Best Buy Plus member.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($100 Discount Available Without Membership) $300 off (14%) $1799 99 $2099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Obviously, you can also maximize your savings by getting that subscription for $49.99 a year before ordering the 2024 Surface Pro in a Platinum colorway, and before you even think it, no, I'm afraid your $1,799.99 will not be enough to net you a productivity-maximizing keyboard too.





I realize it's probably not easy to justify a tablet purchase at eighteen hundred bucks (let alone a nice and round two gees), especially with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event right around the corner, but there are of course no guarantees that price will be further reduced anytime soon.





Besides, it's not exactly easy to find another tablet with a whopping 32 gigs of memory on deck today, not to mention a blazing fast (and generous) 1TB solid-state drive, a stunning 13-inch OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and perhaps most importantly (especially for the future), Copilot AI integration.





Many folks would probably consider themselves lucky to own a laptop or desktop computer with such cutting-edge specs and features, so if you're a fan of portability in addition to raw power, now seems like the best time to pull the Surface Pro 11 trigger!