Save up to $300 with the best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal yet!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released to the general public just a few months ago, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) is currently on sale at its highest discount to date. For a presumably limited time only, you can save as much as 300 bucks on undeniably one of the best tablets out there, which is certainly a surprisingly deep price cut for such a new and incredibly powerful device.
Of course, the unprecedented Best Buy discount doesn't apply to any of the most affordable Surface Pro 11 configurations available today. Instead, you can lower the decidedly extravagant $2,099.99 list price of a top-of-the-line variant with Snapdragon X Elite processing power, 32GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD by $100 with no special requirements and an additional $200 if you happen to be a My Best Buy Plus member.
Obviously, you can also maximize your savings by getting that subscription for $49.99 a year before ordering the 2024 Surface Pro in a Platinum colorway, and before you even think it, no, I'm afraid your $1,799.99 will not be enough to net you a productivity-maximizing keyboard too.
I realize it's probably not easy to justify a tablet purchase at eighteen hundred bucks (let alone a nice and round two gees), especially with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event right around the corner, but there are of course no guarantees that price will be further reduced anytime soon.
Besides, it's not exactly easy to find another tablet with a whopping 32 gigs of memory on deck today, not to mention a blazing fast (and generous) 1TB solid-state drive, a stunning 13-inch OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and perhaps most importantly (especially for the future), Copilot AI integration.
Many folks would probably consider themselves lucky to own a laptop or desktop computer with such cutting-edge specs and features, so if you're a fan of portability in addition to raw power, now seems like the best time to pull the Surface Pro 11 trigger!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Sep, 2024Save up to $300 with the best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal yet!
23 Sep, 2024Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
08 Aug, 2024Best Buy's generous Surface Pro 9 deal is back in the game, possibly for a super-limited time
19 Jul, 2024Save $402 on the Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard and a pen through this clearance deal
10 Jul, 2024The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: