Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ land as Samsung's first AI tablets

Samsung's first AI tablets





The monster 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and 12.4-inch Tab S10+ come with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and offers an 18% increase in CPU, 28% in GPU, and 14% in neural processing speeds when compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra





Samsung uses the increase in processing power to enhance artificial intelligence feature performance, as there is now even a dedicated Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard accessory that can be used to customize the AI assistant at will. The AI-powered Note Assist and Drawing Assist features of Samsung that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series have been optimized for the larger tablet display.





MC Lee, VP, Head of Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, September '24





Another exclusive Galaxy Tab S10 series feature allows them to serve as a "home AI device" as the 3D Map View option pinpoints all SmartThings connected devices around with visual cues, too.









Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ AI features





With Note Assist and the S Pen schoolwork, note-taking, and personal journaling become more efficient with automated transcriptions and summaries provided by AI. With PDF Overlay Translation, the Galaxy Tab S10 series can also seamlessly translate PDFs via an on-screen overlay. There is a Handwriting Help tool as well, which helps to clean up untidy handwritten notes which doctors might appreciate most of all.









Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra perfect for turning imagination into reality, acting as the ideal creative assistant for overcoming mental roadblocks.

With Circle to Search with Google on the Galaxy Tab S10 series, you can Circle to search anything without switching apps. Instantly translate anything you see on your tablet with Google. Without switching apps, you can translate any image, video or text in two taps. Quickly get the info you need, then get right back to what you're doing. Circle to Search can even recognize and outline steps for solving physics and math problems.

The Galaxy S Pen's Air Command with AI provides instant access to Galaxy AI Assistant features without toggling between menus. AI Assistant apps can also be easily launched by the Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard with written prompts, making it easier for users to choose between Samsung's Bixby and Google's Gemini for a customized AI experience.

Galaxy Tab S10 doubles as a Galaxy home AI device, simplifying device management. With large screen-optimized features such as 3D Map View, it's easy to see and take control of SmartThings-enabled devices via the SmartThings widget. That means switching off the TV and lowering the lights from the table when it's dinner time, turning up the air conditioning without getting off the couch, or getting notified when someone leaves the refrigerator door open — all on one powerful device. Users can also enable SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode to easily monitor their devices' energy consumption. Galaxy AI doesn't just enhance life on the go, it also takes the stress out of home life.



Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ design and specs





The S10 series tablets are made of durable Armor Aluminum alloy and sport a quad-speaker audio setup that Samsung now offers with AI-enhanced Dialogue Boost that singles out voices over ambient sounds when needed.





Samsung waxes poetic about the long-lasting battery life and Super-Fast Charging (read: 45W) as well as the Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays' lively yet natural colors that are easily viewed outdoors as well.









We tend to agree with the latter, as the Tab S10 series includes the same excellent anti-reflective technology found on the Galaxy S24 series that is probably the best such coating among peers, as it minimizes glare and reflections when outside.



Displays: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) and 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) 120Hz panels with anti-reflective coating

Memory: 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

Cameras: 13MP + 8MP ultrawide (rear) and 12MP + 12MP ultrawide (front)

Batteries: 11,200 mAh and 10,090 mAh

Charging: 45W

Dimensions: 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4 mm and 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6 mm

Weight: 718 g (Wi-Fi), 723 g (5G) or 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G)

Connectivity: 5G/5G mmWave, Wi-fi 7/6E, and Bluetooth v 5.3

OS: Android 14.0





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ prices and release date





$999.99 - Galaxy Tab S10 + with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM

$1,119.99 - Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM

$1,199.99 - Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM

$1,319.99 - Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM

$1,619.99 - Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM





The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10 + will be launched in Europe "soon" in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colors, with a number of additional accessories available for purchase:



