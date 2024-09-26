Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now official

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE are now open, and you can save up to $400 with eligible trade-ins. An additional 50% off is available when you bundle the handset with the Galaxy Buds FE. During the pre-order period, you get 3X Samsung Rewards points.

Galaxy S24 FE

SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Smartphone R&D team at Samsung, September 2024



Blue

Graphite

Gray

Mint

Yellow

The phone has an IP68 rating, which means it is protected from water and dust. Still, if I were you, I would not try to dive with it.



Galaxy S24 FE camera specs







Galaxy S24 FE , so it features the same trio of rear cameras and front-facing camera as its predecessor. Here’s what you get:



Recommended Stories 50MP wide camera with optical image stabilization (OIS)

8MP telephoto camera with OIS

12MP ultra-wide camera

10MP front camera

However, Samsung still upped the camera game in the Galaxy S24 FE by introducing the ProVisual Engine. This AI-driven camera engine takes visual quality to the next level and it is now making its debut in the FE series. Here’s what it brings:



Nightography: Thanks to AI image signal processing, low-light shots are sharper, making night-time portraits look better.

Thanks to AI image signal processing, low-light shots are sharper, making night-time portraits look better. Enhanced zoom: It works alongside the wide camera’s 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor, providing optical-quality performance at 2x zoom, in addition to the standard 3x optical zoom. Plus, AI zoom enhances image quality even at digital zoom distances.

It works alongside the wide camera’s 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor, providing optical-quality performance at 2x zoom, in addition to the standard 3x optical zoom. Plus, AI zoom enhances image quality even at digital zoom distances. Object-Aware Engine: This feature recognizes scenes and tweaks colors for vibrant, lifelike photos and videos in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR). Once you’ve snapped your photos, it’s time to dive into editing (because, let’s be honest, sometimes it’s necessary). The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with Photo Assist features that really bring your ideas to life. Introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI has quickly become a go-to tool for enhancing images and sparking creativity with: Samsung kept the camera setup unchanged in the, so it features the same trio of rear cameras and front-facing camera as its predecessor. Here’s what you get:However, Samsung still upped the camera game in theby introducing the ProVisual Engine. This AI-driven camera engine takes visual quality to the next level and it is now making its debut in the FE series. Here’s what it brings:Once you’ve snapped your photos, it’s time to dive into editing (because, let’s be honest, sometimes it’s necessary). Theis equipped with Photo Assist features that really bring your ideas to life. Introduced alongside theseries,has quickly become a go-to tool for enhancing images and sparking creativity with:



Generative Edit: This tool lets you move or remove objects in your photos, giving you the power to reshape your images however you like.

This tool lets you move or remove objects in your photos, giving you the power to reshape your images however you like. Portrait Studio: Turn your selfies into cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches to give your social media profiles a unique touch.

Turn your selfies into cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches to give your social media profiles a unique touch. Edit Suggestions: Quickly zap away annoying flaws, like reflections, with just a tap.

Quickly zap away annoying flaws, like reflections, with just a tap. Instant Slow-mo: This tool is pretty straightforward – it allows you to turn every moment in breathtaking slow motion.



Galaxy S24 FE software and performance







Galaxy S24 FE comes loaded with



Now, what would a Galaxy phone in 2024 be without Galaxy AI Galaxy S24 FE is no exception, featuring the same advanced AI capabilities as the Galaxy S24 series:



Circle to Search: Curious about something? Just long-press the home button and draw a circle to get instant search results.

Curious about something? Just long-press the home button and draw a circle to get instant search results. Interpreter: This feature translates live conversations, lectures, or presentations on the spot –even without an internet connection.

This feature translates live conversations, lectures, or presentations on the spot –even without an internet connection. Live Translate: Breaking down communication barriers just got simpler. This tool works during phone calls and is expanding to popular third-party apps, too.

Breaking down communication barriers just got simpler. This tool works during phone calls and is expanding to popular third-party apps, too. Composer: Powered by Samsung Keyboard, this handy feature suggests text based on simple keywords.

Powered by Samsung Keyboard, this handy feature suggests text based on simple keywords. Note Assist: In Samsung Notes, you can transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings.

To keep all these features running smoothly, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a slightly toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 found in its flagship counterpart. The Exynos 2400e still packs a punch, promising to deliver fast and robust performance and to be more than capable of handling the demanding AI tasks that come with the Galaxy experience.



When it comes to memory options, you’ve got three different versions to pick from:



8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage



Galaxy S24 FE battery and charging

Thecomes loaded with Android 14 and the newest One UI 6.1 right out of the box. Samsung stands out among manufacturers for its commitment to long-term support, and the new FE model is no different. It promises seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring your device stays current for a long time after its global launch.Now, what would ain 2024 be without– the suite of smart tools that Samsung has become known for? Theis no exception, featuring the same advanced AI capabilities as theseries:To keep all these features running smoothly, theis equipped with a slightly toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 found in its flagship counterpart. The Exynos 2400e still packs a punch, promising to deliver fast and robust performance and to be more than capable of handling the demanding AI tasks that come with the Galaxy experience.When it comes to memory options, you’ve got three different versions to pick from:





Battery life is always a hot topic, right? Well, you’ll be happy to hear that Samsung has bumped up the battery size a bit for the Galaxy S24 FE . It now packs a 4,700 mAh battery, compared to the 4,500 mAh in the previous model. While the increase might not seem massive, even a small boost in battery life is definitely appreciated.



As for charging, the Galaxy S24 FE shares the charging capabilities of its pricier siblings in the S24 lineup. Samsung claims you can get up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with a 25W adapter. Plus, it supports fast wireless charging and wireless PowerShare, making it pretty convenient for users.





Galaxy S24 FE price and availability





