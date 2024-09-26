Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now official
After a flurry of leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is finally here, offering a flagship-like experience without the hefty price tag.
The Galaxy S24 FE packs several upgrades over the Galaxy S23 FE, including a larger display, bigger battery, and enhanced AI capabilities thanks to the ProVisual Engine – a suite of AI-powered tools borrowed from the top-tier Galaxy S24 series, which lets photographers unleash their creativity throughout the entire process – from capturing the shot to editing in the background.
The phone has an IP68 rating, which means it is protected from water and dust. Still, if I were you, I would not try to dive with it.
We want everyone to enjoy all the benefits of our latest mobile innovations. Galaxy AI opens so many new experiences for users, helping them communicate, and be more creative and productive. Galaxy S24 FE makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people.
– SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Smartphone R&D team at Samsung, September 2024
Now, let’s dive into what Samsung’s latest Galaxy phone has to offer.
Galaxy S24 FE display and design
Image credit — Samsung
The new Galaxy S24 FE boasts the largest display ever seen on a Fan Edition model, featuring a whopping 6.7-inch screen that aligns more with the Galaxy S24 Plus than the standard Galaxy S24. With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, users can expect an impressive viewing experience.
Samsung has also introduced Vision Booster to its new FE model, which enhances color and contrast, ensuring that gaming remains clear and enjoyable even in bright sunlight.
Design-wise, the Galaxy S24 FE feels familiar, echoing elements from both last year’s S23 FE and the premium S24 lineup. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back, an aluminum frame, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and conveniently placed side-mounted power and volume buttons.
The Galaxy S24 FE is available in five vibrant colors:
Image credit — Samsung
- Blue
- Graphite
- Gray
- Mint
- Yellow
Galaxy S24 FE camera specs
Image credit — Samsung
Samsung kept the camera setup unchanged in the Galaxy S24 FE, so it features the same trio of rear cameras and front-facing camera as its predecessor. Here’s what you get:
However, Samsung still upped the camera game in the Galaxy S24 FE by introducing the ProVisual Engine. This AI-driven camera engine takes visual quality to the next level and it is now making its debut in the FE series. Here’s what it brings:
- 50MP wide camera with optical image stabilization (OIS)
- 8MP telephoto camera with OIS
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 10MP front camera
- Nightography: Thanks to AI image signal processing, low-light shots are sharper, making night-time portraits look better.
- Enhanced zoom: It works alongside the wide camera’s 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor, providing optical-quality performance at 2x zoom, in addition to the standard 3x optical zoom. Plus, AI zoom enhances image quality even at digital zoom distances.
- Object-Aware Engine: This feature recognizes scenes and tweaks colors for vibrant, lifelike photos and videos in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR).
- Generative Edit: This tool lets you move or remove objects in your photos, giving you the power to reshape your images however you like.
- Portrait Studio: Turn your selfies into cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches to give your social media profiles a unique touch.
- Edit Suggestions: Quickly zap away annoying flaws, like reflections, with just a tap.
- Instant Slow-mo: This tool is pretty straightforward – it allows you to turn every moment in breathtaking slow motion.
Galaxy S24 FE software and performance
Image credit — Samsung
The Galaxy S24 FE comes loaded with Android 14 and the newest One UI 6.1 right out of the box. Samsung stands out among manufacturers for its commitment to long-term support, and the new FE model is no different. It promises seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring your device stays current for a long time after its global launch.
Now, what would a Galaxy phone in 2024 be without Galaxy AI – the suite of smart tools that Samsung has become known for? The Galaxy S24 FE is no exception, featuring the same advanced AI capabilities as the Galaxy S24 series:
To keep all these features running smoothly, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a slightly toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 found in its flagship counterpart. The Exynos 2400e still packs a punch, promising to deliver fast and robust performance and to be more than capable of handling the demanding AI tasks that come with the Galaxy experience.
- Circle to Search: Curious about something? Just long-press the home button and draw a circle to get instant search results.
- Interpreter: This feature translates live conversations, lectures, or presentations on the spot –even without an internet connection.
- Live Translate: Breaking down communication barriers just got simpler. This tool works during phone calls and is expanding to popular third-party apps, too.
- Composer: Powered by Samsung Keyboard, this handy feature suggests text based on simple keywords.
- Note Assist: In Samsung Notes, you can transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings.
When it comes to memory options, you’ve got three different versions to pick from:
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
- 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage
Galaxy S24 FE battery and charging
Image credit — Samsung
Battery life is always a hot topic, right? Well, you’ll be happy to hear that Samsung has bumped up the battery size a bit for the Galaxy S24 FE. It now packs a 4,700 mAh battery, compared to the 4,500 mAh in the previous model. While the increase might not seem massive, even a small boost in battery life is definitely appreciated.
As for charging, the Galaxy S24 FE shares the charging capabilities of its pricier siblings in the S24 lineup. Samsung claims you can get up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with a 25W adapter. Plus, it supports fast wireless charging and wireless PowerShare, making it pretty convenient for users.
Galaxy S24 FE price and availability
Image credit — Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will become available starting October 3. The base model (128GB) is priced at $649.99, which is notably higher than the $599.99 at which the Galaxy S23 FE launched last year. Samsung will ask of it's fans $709.99 for the 256GB model, but the cost for the 512GB variant seems to be eluding us as of now. As soon as we find out the final pricing, we'll make sure to update the article to let you know.
