Apple AirPods 4 launch with active noise cancellation at a great price

AirPods 4

AirPods 4

AirPods 4

Apple AirPods 4 pricing and release date

AirPods 4

The two 4th-gen AirPods earbuds look like a design mashup of the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro 2, coming with shortened stems and USB-C case charging port at long last. The case for the more expensiveversion with ANC, however, also comes with wireless charging a tiny speaker for buzzing you via the Find My alerts feature when you lose the case, just like on the AirPods Pro charging case.Sorry, no replaceable tips on theagain, but Apple does promise a better, more secure fit for both models.Under the proverbial hood, Apple has upgraded thespecs with the H2 audio chip from the Pro model, ringing in enhancements to the Personalized Spatial Audio feature, and much faster pairing or device changes. It also allows Apple to introduce quality active noise cancellation for a truly well-rounded earbuds experience.Since one of the 4th-generation AirPods comes with noise cancellation, it is, naturally, the more expensive model. Apple sells it at $179, just like the AirPods 3 predecessor. The basicmodel is priced $50 lower, at $129, so Apple keeps the pricing largely intact, just adds more features and a new design.