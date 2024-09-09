Apple AirPods 4 launch with active noise cancellation at a great price

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple AirPods 4 are now out, and they include an ANC model! 

Apple's bog-standard earbuds with nary an ANC feature in sight were getting quite long in the tooth, so, three years after their release, Apple finally announced their AirPods 4 successor at the iPhone 16 "Glowtime" event.

While lacking ANC, the non-Pro AirPods still offer Apple's excellent Personalized Spatial Audio technology, along with a comfortable design and long battery life, not to mention the street cred brought about by the world's most popular earbuds. What's new with the AirPods 4 then?

Apple AirPods 4 design and features


Well, the big new AirPods 4 features are that same ANC option for one of the models, an H2 audio chip, fresher design of the case, and wireless charging!



The two 4th-gen AirPods earbuds look like a design mashup of the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro 2, coming with shortened stems and USB-C case charging port at long last. The case for the more expensive AirPods 4 version with ANC, however, also comes with wireless charging a tiny speaker for buzzing you via the Find My alerts feature when you lose the case, just like on the AirPods Pro charging case.

Sorry, no replaceable tips on the AirPods 4 again, but Apple does promise a better, more secure fit for both models.

Under the proverbial hood, Apple has upgraded the AirPods 4 specs with the H2 audio chip from the Pro model, ringing in enhancements to the Personalized Spatial Audio feature, and much faster pairing or device changes. It also allows Apple to introduce quality active noise cancellation for a truly well-rounded earbuds experience.

Apple AirPods 4 pricing and release date


Since one of the 4th-generation AirPods comes with noise cancellation, it is, naturally, the more expensive model. Apple sells it at $179, just like the AirPods 3 predecessor. The basic AirPods 4 model is priced $50 lower, at $129, so Apple keeps the pricing largely intact, just adds more features and a new design.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

