Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6, and more hot items on sale!
If you don't want to pay for an Amazon Prime membership just to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's top discounts on the most sought-after mobile devices out there or simply don't care to wait for next month's Prime Big Deal Days event, we have you covered with yet another comprehensive week-ending list of the best deals and steals around.
These are all available right now, and with one notable exception, they come with no special requirements, restrictions, or hoops to jump through. We're talking no obligatory subscriptions, upfront carrier activations, or even device trade-ins, and the discounts themselves are nothing to sneeze at, with a bunch of them reaching Black Friday or Cyber Monday-grade heights.
Let's kick things off in style with this week's top three offers!
Are the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 the three all-around best Android phones money can buy at the time of this writing? They're... close, that's for sure, with perhaps a newer member of the Google Pixel family missing from the equation, but their bang for buck looking essentially unrivaled (at least as far as power users go) at their latest discounts.
Yes, the Z Fold 6 has (amazingly) been even more affordable very recently, but something tells me you won't get another chance to save more than $400 on quite possibly the greatest foldable phone (in the US) anytime soon.
The same goes for the digital hoarder-friendly 1TB S24 Ultra, which is currently on sale at a massive yet somehow not record-breaking $540 discount, while last year's Pixel 8 Pro is both as cheap as it's ever been and bundled with a complimentary Pixel Watch (with LTE) as an extra deal sweetener. What more could you possibly want?
Here's an extended collection of new and old smartphone bargains!
To answer the above question, maybe you want a cheaper device with the same stock Android experience and stellar long-term software support. If that's the case, you can currently choose from last year's compact Pixel 8 high-ender and this year's Pixel 8a mid-ranger, with the two somewhat curiously sharing a Google Tensor G3 chip and a number of other key specs.
Or perhaps you're looking for an affordable Motorola with either a foldable or non-foldable design and pretty much unbeatable specs... for their price points. The newer and higher-end OnePlus 12 is also hard to turn down when sold at a nice discount and bundled with a very valuable freebie, while the OnePlus Open might still be your number one book-style foldable option in 2024 in terms of bang for buck.
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be another smart foldable purchase at a cool $150 discount with no strings attached, packing a much better processor than the much cheaper Razr Plus (2023) but not exactly impressing with its screen real estate.
Now check out these top three tablet deals and steals!
Can you believe just how insanely cheap you can buy that latest-gen Fire HD 8 with a pretty generous 64 gigs of internal storage space and... not-too-bad spec sheet all in all if you hurry? The significantly more advanced OnePlus Pad 2 and iPad Air 11 (2024) are naturally significantly costlier too, but their newest price cuts are also quite... significant.
Powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the second-gen OnePlus Pad with a 12.1-inch screen is almost incredibly affordable right now, not to mention that it includes a nice pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 at no additional cost.
So many awesome smartwatches, so much money to save!
Whether you're an iOS or an Android person and only have a couple hundred bucks or close to $800 to spend on a new smartwatch today, this list should cover your every need and desire. Do you like rugged devices? The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (in a premium new color) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are right there.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, are ideal for "everyday" smartwatch users looking for a nice discount... and a well-balanced product right now, and last but not least, the OnePlus Watch 2 is pretty much as impressive as the Galaxy Watch 7 and yet somehow significantly cheaper. Talk about diversity and choice!
This week's earbuds deals list puts quality above quantity
It's not about how many different earbuds you can buy at a hefty discount, but how you use said earbuds... and just how hefty the discounts are. The ultra-affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE can amazingly be used to actively cancel all the surrounding noise during your longest music listening sessions, which is not something I had expected to write just a couple of years ago about two sub-$100 products.
That's one of the reasons why it's difficult to even consider purchasing the likes of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Apple's AirPods 4 today, and although the overall audio quality on these two hot bargains might not be flawless, those prices are simply too low to look for a better deal elsewhere.
