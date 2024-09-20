Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6, and more hot items on sale!

If you don't want to pay for an Amazon Prime membership just to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's top discounts on the most sought-after mobile devices out there or simply don't care to wait for next month's Prime Big Deal Days event , we have you covered with yet another comprehensive week-ending list of the best deals and steals around.





These are all available right now , and with one notable exception, they come with no special requirements, restrictions, or hoops to jump through. We're talking no obligatory subscriptions, upfront carrier activations, or even device trade-ins, and the discounts themselves are nothing to sneeze at, with a bunch of them reaching Black Friday or Cyber Monday-grade heights.

Let's kick things off in style with this week's top three offers!

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options, Free Pixel Watch with LTE Included $375 off (38%) Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $540 off (33%) $1119 99 $1659 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $400 off (21%) Buy at Amazon













Pixel 8 Pro is both as cheap as it's ever been and bundled with a complimentary The same goes for the digital hoarder-friendly 1TB S24 Ultra, which is currently on sale at a massive yet somehow not record-breaking $540 discount, while last year'sis both as cheap as it's ever been and bundled with a complimentary Pixel Watch (with LTE) as an extra deal sweetener. What more could you possibly want?

Here's an extended collection of new and old smartphone bargains!

Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Four Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, Free Wi-Fi-Only Pixel Watch Included $200 off (29%) Gift Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr+ 2023 Release, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included $100 off (11%) Gift $799 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (14%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Google Tensor G3 To answer the above question, maybe you want a cheaper device with the same stock Android experience and stellar long-term software support. If that's the case, you can currently choose from last year's compact Pixel 8 high-ender and this year's Pixel 8a mid-ranger, with the two somewhat curiously sharing achip and a number of other key specs.



Recommended Stories

still be your number one book-style foldable option in 2024 in terms of bang for buck. Or perhaps you're looking for an affordable Motorola with either a foldable or non-foldable design and pretty much unbeatable specs... for their price points. The newer and higher-end OnePlus 12 is also hard to turn down when sold at a nice discount and bundled with a very valuable freebie, while the OnePlus Open mightbe your number one book-style foldable option in 2024 in terms of bang for buck.





but not exactly impressing with its screen real estate. Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be another smart foldable purchase at a cool $150 discount with no strings attached, packing a much better processor than the much cheaper Razr Plus (2023) but not exactly impressing with its screen real estate.

Now check out these top three tablet deals and steals!

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 64GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Black and Denim Color Options, Lockscreen Ad-Supported, No Prime Membership Required $70 off (54%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options $69 off (12%) Buy at Amazon









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the second-gen OnePlus Pad with a 12.1-inch screen is almost incredibly affordable right now, not to mention that it includes a nice pair of noise-cancelling Powered by a cutting-edgechipset, the second-gen OnePlus Pad with a 12.1-inch screen is almost incredibly affordable right now, not to mention that it includes a nice pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 at no additional cost.

So many awesome smartwatches, so much money to save!

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Leather or Rubber Strap Included $70 off (23%) Gift $229 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band S/M $99 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $50 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required $50 off (6%) $749 $799 Buy at BestBuy





should cover your every need and desire. Do you like rugged devices? The Whether you're an iOS or an Android person and only have a couple hundred bucks or close to $800 to spend on a new smartwatch today, this listcover your every need and desire. Do you like rugged devices? The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (in a premium new color) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are right there.





This week's earbuds deals list puts quality above quantity

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Pro-Level Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Basswave 2.0 Technology, Three Built-In Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, 12.4mm Driver, Up to 20 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 44 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, Two Color Options $30 off (38%) $49 99 $79 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, White Color $32 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





It's not about how many different earbuds you can buy at a hefty discount, but how you use said earbuds... and just how hefty the discounts are. The ultra-affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE can amazingly be used to actively cancel all the surrounding noise during your longest music listening sessions, which is not something I had expected to write just a couple of years ago about two sub-$100 products.



