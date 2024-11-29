Apple Watch Black Friday 2024 deals: Save $100 on Apple Watch SE, $70 on Series 10, and more!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's officially Black Friday (November 29), and the deals on Apple Watches are better than ever! Whether you're looking to add to your Apple ecosystem or treat yourself to a premium smartwatch, now is the perfect time to score huge savings.
Top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering major discounts across the latest models. For example, the Apple Watch SE 2 is marked down by $100 on Amazon, its lowest price in 30 days.
You can also find 15% off the Apple Watch Series 9, while the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is enjoying fantastic markdowns at select retailers. Whether you're after cutting-edge health tracking or a stylish, durable design, now's the time to grab a deal on these top-tier Apple wearables!
Top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering major discounts across the latest models. For example, the Apple Watch SE 2 is marked down by $100 on Amazon, its lowest price in 30 days.
If you're aiming for a more premium option, the Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off, giving you 16% in savings on this newly released timepiece.
You can also find 15% off the Apple Watch Series 9, while the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is enjoying fantastic markdowns at select retailers. Whether you're after cutting-edge health tracking or a stylish, durable design, now's the time to grab a deal on these top-tier Apple wearables!
Top 3 Black Friday Apple Watch deals today
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Series 10 deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals
- Apple Watch SE and SE 2 deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals
Apple Watch Series 10 deals
Today we're seeing some epic Black Friday Series 10 deals. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering an excellent $70 discount on this model.
The Apple Watch Series 10 just got announced back in September alongside the new iPhones. That being said, it's amazing to see it as a part of the discounted products today!
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals
The Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 9 are also seeing discounts. In fact, the Series 9's Black Friday deal at Amazon is simply put amazing, shaving off $120 of the retail price of this device!
The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2, were released last year. Although slightly older, these devices are still incredible: fast, equipped with all the bells and whistles, and supported, so don't hesitate!
Apple Watch SE 2 deals
The Apple Watch SE 2 is more affordable than ever with these great Apple Watch SE Black Friday offers. The smartwatch is $100 off with an exceptional deal at Amazon, and at this price, it's actually a steal!
The Apple Watch SE 2 comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings. Although it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the extra rugged Watch Ultra with a bigger screen and much longer battery life are the previous Apple watch offerings from 2022. We're seeing deals on those as well.
Apple Watch Series 7 deals
The Series 7 model is pretty much as good as the Series 8. It's currently available with a discount as renewed, meaning it was used previously and then refurbished to work and look just like brand new.
Want more smartwatch action?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: