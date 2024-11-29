Apple Watch Black Friday 2024 deals: Save $100 on Apple Watch SE, $70 on Series 10, and more!

Top 3 Black Friday Apple Watch deals today







Save $100 on the Apple Watch SE 2 (lowest price at Amazon in the last 30 days!) Amazon has a generous offer on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation at the moment. The wearable is ideal if you want an Apple Watch at a more affordable price, without compromises on the most important features. The timepiece features heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, alongside a variety of workout and health features. Act now! $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday deal: save $70 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released just a couple of months ago. This discount is for the 46mm version with GPS connectivity, which is the bigger version. Enjoy the exceptional iOS connectivity and a plethora of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS just $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity is now generously discounted at Walmart with this Black Friday deal. You can save $100 on this timepiece and get it for just under $330. For this price, this premium smartwatch is an amazing grab. Devices with such discounts usually run out of stock pretty quickly, so make your decision soon! $100 off (23%) $329 $429 Buy at Walmart





Apple Watch Series 10 deals











Today we're seeing some epic Black Friday Series 10 deals. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering an excellent $70 discount on this model.



Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: save $70 at Amazon (lowest price in 30 days!) Enjoy the exceptional iOS ecosystem and a big range of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now. The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released alongside the new iPhones back in September. This discount is on the 42mm version with GPS connectivity. This epic Black Friday discount means that the Apple Watch Series 10 is seeing its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon, so don't miss out! $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 at Best Buy: $70 off + save up to $200 with trade in Best Buy is also matching Amazon with a hot discount on the Apple Watch Series 10. On top of that, the retailer is offering you a great promotion if you have an eligible trade-in device. Right now, you can save up to $200 with trade-in - the newer the device and the better its condition, the better the discount. With your purchase, you also get to enjoy 4 months of Apple Fitness+ and 3 months of Apple Music subscriptions for free. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart: save $70 You can save $70 now on the newest Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart thanks to this epic Black Friday deal. Walmart has also launched its official Black Friday discounts and is matching Amazon and Best Buy's offer. Enjoy a big and bright screen, advanced health insights and innovative safety features. Of course, as with any Apple Watch, the Apple ecosystem connectivity is top notch as well. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 10 46mm now $70 off (GPS + Cellular) If you want a bigger Apple Watch Series 10, you're in luck - Amazon has a sweet Black Friday discount on the 46mm version of the Apple Watch Series 10. This one comes with GPS and Cellular connectivity, so if you have a SIM for it, you won't need to carry your iPhone around to be able to get calls and messages on your watch. This deal makes the current price of this model the lowest one at Amazon in the last 30 days! $70 off (13%) Buy at Amazon







The Apple Watch Series 10 just got announced back in September alongside the new iPhones. That being said, it's amazing to see it as a part of the discounted products today!





Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals





The Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 9 are also seeing discounts. In fact, the Series 9's Black Friday deal at Amazon is simply put amazing, shaving off $120 of the retail price of this device!







Apple Watch Series 9 41mm now discounted by $119 at Amazon Enjoy a generous $119 off on the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm from Amazon right now with this epic Black Friday deal! The smartwatch is with GPS connectivity, and multiple different color options are sporting different discounts at the moment. The Series 9 may be a year older, but Apple devices are known for their longevity and this timepiece is not an exception to that rule. Supported for years to come and as fast as all smartwatches on the market, the Series 9 is a great choice, especially with this deal. $119 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS now $85 off at Best Buy The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity in Starlight color is now generously discounted at Best Buy. The pink variant is also available with a discount, but there, the discount is smaller than the Starlight color. Enjoy 4 months of free Apple Fitness+ with your purchase (for new subscribers). Also, Best Buy is giving you the option to save more if you have an eligible device to trade in. $85 off (20%) $343 99 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra 2: save $80 right now Black Friday deal Amazon currently has a discount on the big and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2. The smartwatch is rocking all the bells and whistles it needs, and is sporting GPS + Cellular connectivity. If you're looking for a rugged Apple Watch battery champion, the Ultra 2 is a great option for you. It has a big screen, exceptional durability, and long battery life. $80 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2024) now $80 off at Best Buy Want to get a super-premium rugged Apple Watch from Best Buy? Good news, the retailer is matching Amazon with its Black Friday offer on the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. The retailer is offering you the possibility to save $80 right now. On top of that, you can save even more with trade-in! $80 off (10%) $719 $799 Buy at BestBuy





The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 , were released last year. Although slightly older, these devices are still incredible: fast, equipped with all the bells and whistles, and supported, so don't hesitate!







Apple Watch SE 2 deals

The Apple Watch SE 2 is more affordable than ever with these great Apple Watch SE Black Friday offers. The smartwatch is $100 off with an exceptional deal at Amazon, and at this price, it's actually a steal!



Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $100! The 2-nd gen Apple Watch SE is currently $100 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday. Although more affordable than Apple's premium smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with features, and it's a real bang for your buck. It has all the necessary features to become an excellent addition to your Apple ecosystem, a variety of health and fitness features, heart rate and sleep monitoring as well. For under $150, this timepiece is literally a steal! $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS 40mm) with $80 savings at Best Buy now! The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a great $80 discount right now at Best Buy as well. Get this smartwatch for just under $170 with this sweet deal. As you can see, Best Buy is currently upping Amazon's offer on the smartwatch, so if you're fan of the retailer, you're in luck! As with most of Best Buy's deals, you can also trade in a similar device and receive an additional discount! $80 off (32%) $169 $249 Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch SE 2 comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings. Although it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.

