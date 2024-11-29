Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Apple Watch Black Friday 2024 deals: Save $100 on Apple Watch SE, $70 on Series 10, and more!

By
0comments
Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watches on a dark background with Black Friday written in gold above them.
It's officially Black Friday (November 29), and the deals on Apple Watches are better than ever! Whether you're looking to add to your Apple ecosystem or treat yourself to a premium smartwatch, now is the perfect time to score huge savings.

Top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering major discounts across the latest models. For example, the Apple Watch SE 2 is marked down by $100 on Amazon, its lowest price in 30 days.

If you're aiming for a more premium option, the Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off, giving you 16% in savings on this newly released timepiece.

You can also find 15% off the Apple Watch Series 9, while the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is enjoying fantastic markdowns at select retailers. Whether you're after cutting-edge health tracking or a stylish, durable design, now's the time to grab a deal on these top-tier Apple wearables!

Top 3 Black Friday Apple Watch deals today


Save $100 on the Apple Watch SE 2 (lowest price at Amazon in the last 30 days!)

Amazon has a generous offer on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation at the moment. The wearable is ideal if you want an Apple Watch at a more affordable price, without compromises on the most important features. The timepiece features heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, alongside a variety of workout and health features. Act now!
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday deal: save $70 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released just a couple of months ago. This discount is for the 46mm version with GPS connectivity, which is the bigger version. Enjoy the exceptional iOS connectivity and a plethora of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS just $329 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity is now generously discounted at Walmart with this Black Friday deal. You can save $100 on this timepiece and get it for just under $330. For this price, this premium smartwatch is an amazing grab. Devices with such discounts usually run out of stock pretty quickly, so make your decision soon!
$100 off (23%)
$329
$429
Buy at Walmart

Jump to:

Apple Watch Series 10 deals



Today we're seeing some epic Black Friday Series 10 deals. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering an excellent $70 discount on this model.

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: save $70 at Amazon (lowest price in 30 days!)

Enjoy the exceptional iOS ecosystem and a big range of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now. The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released alongside the new iPhones back in September. This discount is on the 42mm version with GPS connectivity. This epic Black Friday discount means that the Apple Watch Series 10 is seeing its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon, so don't miss out!
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 at Best Buy: $70 off + save up to $200 with trade in

Best Buy is also matching Amazon with a hot discount on the Apple Watch Series 10. On top of that, the retailer is offering you a great promotion if you have an eligible trade-in device. Right now, you can save up to $200 with trade-in - the newer the device and the better its condition, the better the discount. With your purchase, you also get to enjoy 4 months of Apple Fitness+ and 3 months of Apple Music subscriptions for free.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart: save $70

You can save $70 now on the newest Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart thanks to this epic Black Friday deal. Walmart has also launched its official Black Friday discounts and is matching Amazon and Best Buy's offer. Enjoy a big and bright screen, advanced health insights and innovative safety features. Of course, as with any Apple Watch, the Apple ecosystem connectivity is top notch as well.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm now $70 off (GPS + Cellular)

If you want a bigger Apple Watch Series 10, you're in luck - Amazon has a sweet Black Friday discount on the 46mm version of the Apple Watch Series 10. This one comes with GPS and Cellular connectivity, so if you have a SIM for it, you won't need to carry your iPhone around to be able to get calls and messages on your watch. This deal makes the current price of this model the lowest one at Amazon in the last 30 days!
$70 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 just got announced back in September alongside the new iPhones. That being said, it's amazing to see it as a part of the discounted products today!

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals


The Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 9 are also seeing discounts. In fact, the Series 9's Black Friday deal at Amazon is simply put amazing, shaving off $120 of the retail price of this device!

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm now discounted by $119 at Amazon

Enjoy a generous $119 off on the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm from Amazon right now with this epic Black Friday deal! The smartwatch is with GPS connectivity, and multiple different color options are sporting different discounts at the moment. The Series 9 may be a year older, but Apple devices are known for their longevity and this timepiece is not an exception to that rule. Supported for years to come and as fast as all smartwatches on the market, the Series 9 is a great choice, especially with this deal.
$119 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS now $85 off at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity in Starlight color is now generously discounted at Best Buy. The pink variant is also available with a discount, but there, the discount is smaller than the Starlight color. Enjoy 4 months of free Apple Fitness+ with your purchase (for new subscribers). Also, Best Buy is giving you the option to save more if you have an eligible device to trade in.
$85 off (20%)
$343 99
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: save $80 right now Black Friday deal

Amazon currently has a discount on the big and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2. The smartwatch is rocking all the bells and whistles it needs, and is sporting GPS + Cellular connectivity. If you're looking for a rugged Apple Watch battery champion, the Ultra 2 is a great option for you. It has a big screen, exceptional durability, and long battery life.
$80 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2024) now $80 off at Best Buy

Want to get a super-premium rugged Apple Watch from Best Buy? Good news, the retailer is matching Amazon with its Black Friday offer on the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. The retailer is offering you the possibility to save $80 right now. On top of that, you can save even more with trade-in!
$80 off (10%)
$719
$799
Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2, were released last year. Although slightly older, these devices are still incredible: fast, equipped with all the bells and whistles, and supported, so don't hesitate!

Apple Watch SE 2 deals


The Apple Watch SE 2 is more affordable than ever with these great Apple Watch SE Black Friday offers. The smartwatch is $100 off with an exceptional deal at Amazon, and at this price, it's actually a steal!

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $100!

The 2-nd gen Apple Watch SE is currently $100 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday. Although more affordable than Apple's premium smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with features, and it's a real bang for your buck. It has all the necessary features to become an excellent addition to your Apple ecosystem, a variety of health and fitness features, heart rate and sleep monitoring as well. For under $150, this timepiece is literally a steal!
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS 40mm) with $80 savings at Best Buy now!

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a great $80 discount right now at Best Buy as well. Get this smartwatch for just under $170 with this sweet deal. As you can see, Best Buy is currently upping Amazon's offer on the smartwatch, so if you're fan of the retailer, you're in luck! As with most of Best Buy's deals, you can also trade in a similar device and receive an additional discount!
$80 off (32%)
$169
$249
Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch SE 2 comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings. Although it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals


(Renewed) Apple Watch Series 8 41mm now discounted at Amazon

If you don't mind getting a renewed Apple Watch, this deal is great for you. The model that is available right now sports a Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band. You have two options to choose (with prices depending on your pick): a renewed option in excellent condition and a renewed option in good condition. You can take advantage of the 90-day refund/replacement policy that usually accompanies refurbished devices on Amazon.
$11 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon

(Renewed) Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deal at Amazon

The first Apple Watch Ultra is available with a great Black Friday deal at Amazon. Keep in mind that this is a renewed Apple Watch, so it was used previously and then refurbished to look and work like new. If you want a rugged Apple timepiece with all the fancy features but for less money, this option may be great for you. This renewed device is available with the Titanium Case with Midnight Ocean Band.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $100 off at Walmart - Out of Stock

The model is currently out of stock at Walmart. This is a great deal on the smaller 41mm Series 8 in its base model with GPS only and NO cellular connectivity. The device is available in the Starlight Aluminum Case (warm white color) with Starlight Sport Band. Other color options of the smartwatch are currently unavailable. Enjoy health and wellness features, a fast processor, and a bright and beautiful display!
$299
$399
Expired

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the extra rugged Watch Ultra with a bigger screen and much longer battery life are the previous Apple watch offerings from 2022. We're seeing deals on those as well.

Apple Watch Series 7 deals


(Renewed) Apple Watch Series 7

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a bit old, released in 2021. But Apple devices are known for their longevity, and the smartwatch will be supported by Apple with software updates at least until 2025. However, as it was released a few years ago, it's not readily available as new. If you want it for cheaper though, you can pick a renewed option like this one. This model is with GPS connectivity, 45mm, and is sporting the green aluminum case with clover smart band. Go for this offer if you want a cheap Apple Watch.
$13 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

The Series 7 model is pretty much as good as the Series 8. It's currently available with a discount as renewed, meaning it was used previously and then refurbished to work and look just like brand new.


Want more smartwatch action?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

