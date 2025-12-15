Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $90 off, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the perfect gift for Galaxy fans this Christmas

The earbuds rank among the best on the market, and you can't go wrong with them!

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A close-up of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on hand.
       View now at Samsung  
Well, after discounting its Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablets and bundling both with a free keyboard case, Samsung has also taken care of the deal hunters looking to upgrade their listening experience.

Right now, you can save a whopping $90 on none other but the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung’s latest flagship earbuds. And guess what? That’s without a trade-in! Just select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing, and you should see the discount.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $90 at Samsung!

$159 99
$249 99
$90 off (36%)
Samsung is offering a sweet $90 discount on its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, allowing you to snag a pair of some of the best earphones on the market for just under $160. The earbuds are a steal at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

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To see how incredible this deal is, I also want to point out that you can save up to $40 with a trade-in. So, the trade-in discount is smaller compared to the one that doesn’t require a trade-in. And that’s something you don’t see every day — if ever — as far as Samsung’s store is concerned. All that makes Sammy’s current deal one you shouldn’t miss, especially given the value these earbuds bring to the table.

Being among the best wireless earphones money can get, these fellas deliver high-end sound with a strong bass out of the box. They also support 360-degree audio for a truly immersive listening experience. And since every person has their unique taste, you can tailor their sound to fit yours by using the EQ in the Samsung Wearable app.

In addition to their top-quality audio, they also boast effective ANC, which mutes the world the moment you turn it on and hit “Play.” And with up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge — up to 30 hours with the case — with ANC off, you should have enough power for your commute to work, a few workouts, or a long escapade in the depths of your mind.

So, don’t miss out! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an absolute steal at $90 off, so act fast and snag a pair with this deal now!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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