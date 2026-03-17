Bad news for the iPhone 18e, great rumors for the iPhone 19e (a.k.a the iPhone 20e)
120Hz refresh rate: is it important for you?
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The new 17e offers that 60Hz experience. | Image by Apple
Next year, Apple will celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. That's why some say the iPhone 19 moniker might be skipped in favor of the iPhone 20 as an act of commemoration. Sounds logical.
This is an important clarification to make, since we'll be talking about the future iPhone 19e phone (which could arrive with the 20e moniker).
One of the ways Apple could stir things up with the iPhone 18e, I argue in the piece above, is to introduce a 120Hz display panel to its budget-friendly phone.
This (potentially) means that those who are after the cheapest iPhone won't get a 120Hz refresh rate display until 2028. That's because Apple releases the "e" series device a bit later than the rest of the gang.
Which means that in September 2027, we might get the flagship iPhone 19 (or iPhone 20) family, while the 19e (or 20e) would be released in the spring of 2028. The same happened with the iPhone 17 (released in September 2025) and the iPhone 17e (released in February 2026).
That's a welcome move, but it would be better if the 18e model introduced it first. Apple visuals always look fine, but a 60Hz display should be illegal on any phone that costs more than $250 these days. The Galaxy A52 5G, which materialized precisely five years ago, offers the 120Hz experience.
This is an important clarification to make, since we'll be talking about the future iPhone 19e phone (which could arrive with the 20e moniker).
Display rumors
Apple's cheapest phones should catch up with the competition. | Image by Apple
While the newly released iPhone 17e brought several notable upgrades over its iPhone 16e predecessor, the iPhone 18e doesn't look good at the moment. I've talked extensively about it recently:
One of the ways Apple could stir things up with the iPhone 18e, I argue in the piece above, is to introduce a 120Hz display panel to its budget-friendly phone.
Well, that could very well happen, just not for the iPhone 18e… but for the iPhone 19e (a.k.a. the iPhone 20e), per the latest rumors.
This (potentially) means that those who are after the cheapest iPhone won't get a 120Hz refresh rate display until 2028. That's because Apple releases the "e" series device a bit later than the rest of the gang.
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Which budget-friendly iPhone should get a 120Hz panel?
Which means that in September 2027, we might get the flagship iPhone 19 (or iPhone 20) family, while the 19e (or 20e) would be released in the spring of 2028. The same happened with the iPhone 17 (released in September 2025) and the iPhone 17e (released in February 2026).
So, the rumors talk of a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel for the 2028 iPhone "e" phone. This should provide great, smooth visuals at the 120Hz level; when you're watching a static image, the refresh rate might dynamically change to 1Hz to save battery life.
That's a welcome move, but it would be better if the 18e model introduced it first. Apple visuals always look fine, but a 60Hz display should be illegal on any phone that costs more than $250 these days. The Galaxy A52 5G, which materialized precisely five years ago, offers the 120Hz experience.
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