AT&T and Walmart team up to offer cheap or free internet access to eligible customers
These exceptional offers are available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, an FCC program specifically made for families who can't afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keep in mind though that if you sign up for an eligible plan at Walmart, you'll have to complete your EBB enrollment with AT&T Prepaid or Cricket Wireless. Without further ado, here are the plans offered by the two carriers to customers eligible for the EBB program:
- AT&T PREPAID Data Plan for Tablets and Hotspots: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)
- AT&T PREPAID 15GB: Free 15GB of high-speed, data after temporary EBB applied (regularly $40/mo.)
- AT&T PREPAID Unlimited: Free Unlimited high-speed data after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $65/mo.)
- AT&T PREPAID Unlimited Plus: Unlimited high-speed data + 10GB of Mobile Hotspot, 100GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access for $10/mo. after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $75/mo.)
- Cricket Simply Data: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)
- Cricket Core: Unlimited calls and data for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.). Free for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).
- Cricket More: Unlimited calls and data + 15 GB of Mobile Hotspot, 150GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access5 for $10/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $60/mo.). $5/mo. for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).
It's important to mention that all eligible AT&T Prepaid phone plans include unlimited talk and text from the US to over 100 countries, plus talk, text, and data usage in Mexico and Canada. The Cricket phone plans include the same benefit, but only to 37 countries (also, Canada usage can't exceed 50%).