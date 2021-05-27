$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
AT&T Wireless service Cricket

AT&T and Walmart team up to offer cheap or free internet access to eligible customers

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 27, 2021, 5:12 PM
AT&amp;T and Walmart team up to offer cheap or free internet access to eligible customers
After Boost Mobile, AT&T announced that it has teamed up with Walmart to help people struggling to afford internet access by offering select home internet and wireless plans via AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless for little or even no cost.

These exceptional offers are available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, an FCC program specifically made for families who can't afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provides eligible customers a temporary benefit of up to $50/mo. on eligible home internet or wireless service. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands can receive a benefit of up to $75/mo. Customers can find eligible plans on the Walmart website and in more than 2,300 Walmart stores across the country.

Keep in mind though that if you sign up for an eligible plan at Walmart, you'll have to complete your EBB enrollment with AT&T Prepaid or Cricket Wireless. Without further ado, here are the plans offered by the two carriers to customers eligible for the EBB program:

  • AT&T PREPAID Data Plan for Tablets and Hotspots: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)
  • AT&T PREPAID 15GB: Free 15GB of high-speed, data after temporary EBB applied (regularly $40/mo.)
  • AT&T PREPAID Unlimited: Free Unlimited high-speed data after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $65/mo.)
  • AT&T PREPAID Unlimited Plus: Unlimited high-speed data + 10GB of Mobile Hotspot, 100GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access for $10/mo. after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $75/mo.)

  • Cricket Simply Data: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)
  • Cricket Core: Unlimited calls and data for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.). Free for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).
  • Cricket More: Unlimited calls and data + 15 GB of Mobile Hotspot, 150GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access5 for $10/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $60/mo.). $5/mo. for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).

It's important to mention that all eligible AT&T Prepaid phone plans include unlimited talk and text from the US to over 100 countries, plus talk, text, and data usage in Mexico and Canada. The Cricket phone plans include the same benefit, but only to 37 countries (also, Canada usage can't exceed 50%).

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

All iPhone 13 5G models should have improved stabilization feature only found on the 12 Pro Max
by Alan Friedman,  0
All iPhone 13 5G models should have improved stabilization feature only found on the 12 Pro Max
Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods
Google adds a button that makes it faster to backup Gmail photo attachments
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google adds a button that makes it faster to backup Gmail photo attachments
Oppo Reno 6 5G series goes official with an excellent quality/price ratio
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Oppo Reno 6 5G series goes official with an excellent quality/price ratio
OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe on June 10 as Nord CE 5G
Popular stories
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Review: The underrated one
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless