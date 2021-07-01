AT&T launches hotline for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services

AT&T launches hotline for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services0
Starting today, AT&T is supporting the three-digit emergency hotline code 988 for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services. Of course, all voice calls coming to the hotline will be redirected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to help those in need.
It's also important to mention that now and after the nationwide adoption of 988, customers in the US can also continue to use Lifeline’s toll-free number, 800-273-TALK (8255), to reach 24/7 help.