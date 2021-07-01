$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

AT&T Wireless service

AT&T launches hotline for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jul 01, 2021, 11:14 PM
AT&T is the third major carrier in the US to launch hotline support for emergency mental health and suicide prevention service in less than a year. T-Mobile was the first to introduce such services for its customers late last year, soon followed by Verizon.

Starting today, AT&T is supporting the three-digit emergency hotline code 988 for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services. Of course, all voice calls coming to the hotline will be redirected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to help those in need.

According to AT&T, no less than 99% of its wireless customers can dial 988 right now, while customers on a wireline will be able to use the services by the July 2022 implementation date, after which all 988 voice calls will reach Lifeline crisis counselors for specialized services.

It's also important to mention that now and after the nationwide adoption of 988, customers in the US can also continue to use Lifeline’s toll-free number, 800-273-TALK (8255), to reach 24/7 help.

