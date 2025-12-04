Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Apple's latest iPhone quietly drops a popular camera feature

A feature present since 2020 is missing, and the surrounding silence is only making Apple look bad.

0comments
By
Apple Camera iPhone
Rear cameras of a blue phone shown in close-up.
Apple’s newest flagship is supposed to improve on everything that came before it, but for reasons that are yet unknown, the company has quietly dropped a popular camera feature from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and users are not happy about it. Multiple reports now confirm that Night mode cannot be used with Portrait mode on this year’s Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro removes Night mode when shooting in Portrait mode



The issue was first spotted by users on Reddit and Apple’s official forums, where users shared their observations that their iPhone 17 Pro would disable Night mode the moment they switched to Portrait mode. When tried the other way around, Portrait mode simply refused to engage when shooting in low light with Night mode active.

This peculiar behavior was later officially verified through an Apple Support document. The page lists the iPhone 12 Pro through iPhone 16 Pro Max as supporting Night mode portraits, but with one glaring omission: the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple dropped Night-mode Portraits on iPhone 17 Pro. How big of a problem is it?

Vote View Result


Apple hasn't given any explanation, leaving users frustrated


No one knows why Apple removed this capability. Night mode portraits have existed since 2020, and the 17 Pro includes several camera upgrades: all three lenses now use 48 MP sensors, Apple added simultaneous photo-and-video capture, and the front camera now supports Center Stage.

But when it seems Apple has stumbled somewhere along the road when it comes to Night mode portraits. According to Macworld, Night mode shots on the 17 Pro do not include the depth data required for Portrait mode’s bokeh effect. Without that depth map, the phone can’t combine the two features, which is a limitation not present on last year’s 16 Pro.

A rare downgrade for a Pro-grade iPhone camera



It’s unusual for Apple to remove a feature that’s been present across four generations of Pro iPhones. And without an official explanation, it’s unclear whether this is a technical limitation of the new 48 MP triple-camera system, a temporary bug, or a permanent change.

For users who rely on their iPhone's Night mode portraits in low-light scenarios, this downgrade could be a deal dealbreaker. If Apple doesn't address this issue and the feature remains gone for good, then the iPhone 17 Pro will be weirdly "worse" than its predecessors in this one specific way.

COMMENTS (0)

