Apple's AI redemption story might start with your Health app next year, says report

Apple Apps
Apple's Health app
Apple is gearing up to significantly boost its Health app with an AI-driven coaching feature known internally as Project Mulberry, expected to debut as early as iOS 19.4 next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his recent Power On newsletter. CEO Tim Cook has previously hinted at Apple’s healthcare ambitions, suggesting this could be one of the company's biggest contributions to society.

Up until now, Apple's Health app has been popular but relatively simple compared to more specialized fitness and wellness competitors. Rivals like Fitbit Premium, Samsung Health, and personalized coaching services such as Future have been consistently upgrading their offerings, providing advanced analytics and tailored health recommendations. Now, Apple is preparing to go head-to-head with these services, once again placing a big bet on artificial intelligence.

According to Gurman, Project Mulberry isn't a minor upgrade—it's a complete overhaul aimed at transforming data collected from iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and other wearable devices into actionable health insights. Gurman mentions several exciting features planned for this initiative:

  • Personalized AI health coaching based on individual data
  • Recommendations developed in collaboration with real doctors and health experts
  • Video guides within the app covering important health issues, fitness techniques, and mental wellness topics
  • Advanced nutrition tracking and personalized dietary guidance
  • Workout analysis powered by AI using iPhone cameras for improved technique


Apple is already collaborating with its internal team of physicians and bringing in external specialists to produce professional, accurate content. To support this, Apple is setting up a dedicated facility near Oakland, California, for filming health-related videos. The company is also reportedly seeking a well-known physician personality to become the public face of this new service, informally called "Health+."

Interestingly, Apple is now placing a significant focus on nutrition—an area previously overlooked. With Project Mulberry, the company is directly challenging established services like MyFitnessPal and Noom, signaling ambitions to become a one-stop hub for personal health.

Gurman also notes the potential for Apple to extend these AI-driven capabilities into its existing Fitness+ platform, allowing users to get real-time workout feedback via their iPhone's camera.

Given Apple's track record of polished user experiences mixed with some setbacks in health innovations—like the delayed glucose monitoring sensor and discontinued blood-pressure sensor—Project Mulberry represents a crucial opportunity for the tech giant. If Apple manages to launch this feature successfully, it could redefine how users engage with personal health data.

While it’s wise to remain cautiously optimistic, the real test will be seeing how intuitive and helpful Project Mulberry truly is once it reaches users next year. Having a celebrity doctor will also help with the marketing, and I envision someone like Doctor Mike — although that's just a personal guess and not something that has been rumored or confirmed. That said, this is also a gamble for Apple considering its latest shortcomings when it comes to A.I.
